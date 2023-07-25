Katie Ledecky Ties Michael Phelps’s Individual World Title Record

During his 16-year career, American swimmer Michael Phelps became the name everyone associates with dominance in the sport. But on Tuesday, fellow American Katie Ledecky took another step toward building an equally impressive resumé.

At the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Ledecky tied Phelps’s record of 15 career individual world swimming titles.

“I’m just really enjoying swimming right now, especially my distance events, I’ve just been feeling great,” Ledecky told NBC Sports. “I feel like I’m getting better each time I swim them. That’s what you love to see. You love to see improvement, and that’s been my biggest goal over the last couple of years.”

Katie Ledecky tied Michael Phelps's individual world title record of 15. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Ledecky has the top 16 times in history in the 1500m freestyle, winning five world titles each in the 800m and 1500m frees, four in the 400m and one in the 200m. She hasn't lost in the 800m or 1500m frees in more than a decade.

Currently, Ledecky holds 24 total world championship medals and 20 gold medals, both female records.