Kansas, UNC to Play Home-and-Home Series in 2024 & 2025 - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Kansas, UNC to Play Home-and-Home Series in 2024 & 2025

The Blue Bloods last played in the 2022 national championship, a win for the Jayhawks

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kansas and UNC will play a home-and-home series in 2024 and 2025.Jamie Squire/Getty Images

In a battle of Blue Bloods formerly coached by Roy Williams, Kansas and UNC have agreed to a home-and-home series for 2024 and 2025.

Having last met in the 2022 national championship game — with Kansas winning 72-69 — the programs that rank No. 1 (Kansas) and No. 3 (UNC) in all-time Division I men's basketball victories will host each other in what has been a rare matchup throughout the history of college basketball.

In 2024, the Tar Heels will travel to Lawrence for the second time ever, and the first time since 1960. Then, the Jayhawks will travel to Chapel Hill for the first time ever in 2025.

Read More

The two historic programs have split their 12 all-time meetings

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.