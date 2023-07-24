Kansas, UNC to Play Home-and-Home Series in 2024 & 2025

TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57
In a battle of Blue Bloods formerly coached by Roy Williams, Kansas and UNC have agreed to a home-and-home series for 2024 and 2025.
Having last met in the 2022 national championship game — with Kansas winning 72-69 — the programs that rank No. 1 (Kansas) and No. 3 (UNC) in all-time Division I men's basketball victories will host each other in what has been a rare matchup throughout the history of college basketball.
In 2024, the Tar Heels will travel to Lawrence for the second time ever, and the first time since 1960. Then, the Jayhawks will travel to Chapel Hill for the first time ever in 2025.
The two historic programs have split their 12 all-time meetings.
