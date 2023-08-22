Chiefs Star Chris Jones Says He Won’t Play Until Week 8 as Holdout Continues

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones has not reported to training camp amid a contract dispute, and he's suggested he's willing to sit out the first half of the season. In an exchange with a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, Jones said he won't report to the team until Week 8.

Jones signed a four-year, $80 million contract in 2020, with $60 million guaranteed. He is set to make roughly $28 million in 2023; he would forfeit a large portion of that salary if he did in fact hold out until Week 8. In the exchange with the fan on Tuesday, Jones wrote "I can afford it."

All of this is news to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who told reporters he hasn't heard from Jones on Wednesday.

"There's been no communication," Reid said. "So I don't know what's going to go there. Whatever happens, happens. And if he's not there, the game goes on, right? That's how it works. ...There's just been no communication."

Jones, 29, is entering the final year of his contract and with his next deal reportedly wants to be at least the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL, according to The Athletic. The Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald, who signed a three-year, $95 million deal last summer, is the NFL's highest-paid defensive tackle, followed by the New York Jets' Quinnen Williams, at four years and $96 million.

Jones is coming off his best season, in which he earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career. Since being drafted by Kansas City in 2016, Jones has earned four Pro Bowl nods, racked up 65 career sacks and helped lead the Chiefs to three Super Bowls, with two victories.

Kansas City's regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions is in 15 days, and there are still no signs of Jones letting up on his demands. As the mainstay and premiere player of the Chiefs' two Super Bowl defenses, Jones's absence is surprising to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I don’t think anyone expected him not to be here now," Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday.

The Chiefs play their finals preseason game Saturday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns.