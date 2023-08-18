Kansas and Illinois to Hold Men’s Basketball Charity Exhibition for Hawaii Wildfire Relief

Kansas and Illinois men’s basketball will play an exhibition game with proceeds benefiting wildfire relief in Maui, the schools announced Friday.

The game will take place on Sunday October 29 at 5 p.m. at Illinois’s State Farm Center. All proceeds will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, providing financial support for relief efforts as the community on Maui recovers from the damage caused by devastating wildfires.

In a statement, Kansas coach Bill Self said that he and Illinois coach Brad Underwood discussed turning a private scrimmage into a charity exhibition. “We both felt this would be a great way for our programs to create awareness to help this cause,” Self said.

“It is heartbreaking to see the loss of life and devastation from the fires that have ravaged Lahaina,” Underwood said. “Bill and I talked immediately about how we could come together to help, and turning our closed scrimmage into a charity exhibition is a way we can use our sport to make an impact.”

“This upcoming season will be the sixth time my teams have participated in this event,” Self said of the Maui Invitational. “The people of Maui have always made our stay a lifelong highlight. This is a small way we can help a community that has been so good to so many for so long.”

Self, who has coached the Jayhawks since 2003, previously coached at Illinois from 2000 to 2003.

“The spotlight of this game, heightened by Bill’s return to Champaign, should raise meaningful dollars that will go directly help the community of Lahaina,” Underwood said.

Self and Underwood also mentioned the Maui Invitational, an annual college basketball tournament in Lahaina that Kansas was slated to attend this year. The competition is supposed to take place November 20-22, but the timing has been brought into question given the destruction in the area.

The main page of the Maui Invitational’s website currently notes that they are monitoring the wildfire situation, and will share more information as it becomes available.

In 2017, Kansas played a preseason charity exhibition match against Missouri on October 13 to raise money for hurricane relief. 2017 had been a deadly year for hurricanes, with storms like Harvey and Maria causing extensive damage to Texas, Louisiana, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The so-called Showdown for Relief raised $2 million.

After finishing first in the Big 12 conference, Kansas is shaping up to be one of the top ranked teams in the country this upcoming season with a few notable transfers, such as Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, expected to supplement Kansas’s strong core of returning players. Last season, Illinois finished sixth in the Big 10, making it into the NCAA tournament but falling in the second round to Houston.

Kansas will be allotted a greater number of tickets than typically given to an opposing team. The game will not be included in Illinois season ticket packages, but season ticket holders will have a chance to purchase tickets early.