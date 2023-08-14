Justin Verlander Responds to ‘Diva‘ Dig With ‘Nothing but Respect‘ for the New York Mets

A New York Post report quoted an unnamed Mets player who called three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander a “diva” and said he was detached from his teammates in New York.

The unnamed Mets player also told the Post that Verlander complained about New York’s analytics department not being as robust as the Houston Astros’ analytics department.

Verlander, who is now back with his old team in Houston, responded to the report on Monday on social media:

“I want to say that I have nothing but respect for the Mets organization and I enjoyed connecting with all my teammates this season … new and old!!” It truly was a wonderful group of people,” Verlander posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“That being said, we all know the success of a team is made up of more than just the players on the field, everyone’s input is valuable. I’m sorry to hear that a staff member took offense to constructive criticism on how we could improve.

“Wishing nothing but the best for the Mets moving forward.”

Verlander, 40, was a key piece of the Mets’ record $364 million roster after signing a two-year, $86 million deal last December. But the Mets struggled this season and traded Verlander to Houston in exchange for outfield prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford.

In 18 starts this year, including 16 for the Mets, Verlander is 7-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 107⅓ innings.

Mike Puma of the Post also reported that Verlander’s relationship with Max Scherzer “still had some bumps” during their second stint as teammates. They played together from 2010-14 in Detroit and reportedly didn’t have the “best relationship.” Scherzer was also traded away from New York at the deadline, landing with the Texas Rangers.

The Mets are 53-65, 22.5 games behind the Braves in the NL East.