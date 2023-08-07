Justin Thomas Misses FedEx Cup Playoffs, Ryder Cup Wait Begins

For the first time in his career, Justin Thomas will not be part of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. But his last-ditch effort at making the postseason was wildly entertaining at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday.



Coming into the week in Greensboro, N.C., Thomas was 79th in the FedEx Cup standings; the top 70 advance to next week’s playoff opener, the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn. With rounds of 70, 65 and 66, the 15-time PGA Tour winner was nine-under-par and right on the bubble heading into the final round on Sunday.



On Sunday, with the Golf Channel and CBS broadcasts tuned in to his every move, Thomas got off to a slow start, with just one birdie and no bogeys over his first 14 holes.



But then, the fun started.



Thomas eagled the par-five 15th, with commentator Jim Nantz saying “hello, Memphis” once his putt dropped. With three holes to play, he was inside the bubble.



However, a bogey at the par-three 16th, where Thomas said he “got screwed” by a wind gust, stalled his momentum. After a par on 17 and a hooked tee shot on 18, Thomas’ playoff odds were teetering.



He responded by showing off his flair for the dramatic. From the pine straw, Thomas lashed an eight-iron, kicking up his right leg to get the ball to hook towards the green. He came up short, but left his ball in a fairly simple spot to pitch from.

Then, this happened:



That break, and his reaction, sums up the season for Thomas. In 2021, he won the Players Championship. Last year, he won his second major at the PGA Championship.



But in 20 starts this season, Thomas has bagged just three top-10s, six missed cuts and a best finish of solo fourth at February’s WM Phoenix Open. Once Lucas Glover clinched a two-shot victory later in the evening, vaulting from 112th to 49th in the standings, Thomas was locked in at 71st in the standings, and out of luck.



Now, an agonizing wait will commence. Not only was Thomas fighting for his playoff life, but he was trying to give himself more chances to impress U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson before the latter makes his six captain’s picks next month.

At 14th in the U.S. standings (the top six qualify automatically), a captain’s pick is the only way Thomas will be teeing it up from Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy.



Does he have a case? In Thomas’ favor are his 16-5-3 record in Ryder and Presidents Cups, his ability to make birdies in bunches and his passion for the event.

In 2016, he said he would rather be on a winning Ryder Cup team than win a major.

Saturday night, he said “I want to make the Ryder Cup team so bad. I mean, it’s so important to me. I mean, I legitimately would rather make the Ryder Cup than the playoffs, which is really, really messed up to say, but it’s the truth.”



Then, there is his electrifying partnership with Jordan Spieth, who, at ninth in the U.S. standings, may also need a captain’s pick to make the team. The duo, in Ryder and Presidents Cups, boasts an 8-2-0 record, and their skill sets — built on creativity, stellar iron play and terrific short games — mesh perfectly.



So, yes, Thomas’ thrilling attempt to make it to Memphis came up short. But do not be surprised if you see him in Rome.