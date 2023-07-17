Justin Jefferson Joins Madden’s ‘99 Club’ - The Messenger
Justin Jefferson Joins Madden’s ‘99 Club’

The NFL’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year will have a 99 overall rating in this year’s edition of the video game

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Not many things stress the sports video game community more than players with 99 overall ratings—two decades later, Madden 04’s Michael Vick and Madden 05’s Ray Lewis are still talked about. As the newest member of Madden’s “99 Club,” Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson now has his name added to that list.

The EA Sports franchise announced on Monday that the All-Pro wideout will be a 99 overall in Madden NFL 24, which is set to release on August 15. Jefferson has recorded at least 1,400 receiving yards in each of his three NFL seasons and has never missed a game for the Vikings.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 15: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Minnesota Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be a 99 overall in Madden NFL 24.Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

In 2023, the LSU product tallied a league-leading 1,809 receiving yards, enough to win Offensive Player of the Year. Minnesota won the NFC North last season with a 13-4 record, earning the Vikings the second seed in the NFC. However, they were upset by the seventh-seeded New York Giants in the Wild-Card round.

