Julio Rodriguez Becomes First Mariner to Homer 20+ Times in Each of First Two Seasons

Center fielder Julio Rodriguez became the first player player in Seattle Mariners history to hit 20+ home runs in each of his first two seasons on Friday night.
Rodriguez went yard 28 times in 132 games as a rookie last season. With 41 games left in the Mariners' season, the All-Star will need one home run every five games to equal his total from last season.
The 22-year old currently leads the Mariners in batting average, runs batted in, stolen bases, hits and doubles in 2023. Seattle sits half a game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the American League's final Wild Card spot.
Seattle has gone 21-11 since the All-Star break, capitalizing on Toronto's 17-14 slump to close the gap in their wild card race.
