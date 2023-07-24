Josh Jacobs Does Not Plan to Report to Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp or Preseason

The stalemate between Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders continues.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning that Jacobs was spotted boarding a flight out of Las Vegas and will not report to Raiders training camp on Tuesday along with the rest of the team's veterans.

Pelissero also reported that Jacobs has told those close to him that he does not plan to report to training camp in the near future.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Sunday that Jacobs also plans on holding out through the preseason, although whether he sits out regular season games is up in the air.

This comes on the heels of the two sides’ inability to agree to a long-term contract by the July 17 deadline. Jacobs, 25, received the franchise tag in March.

He is not the only running back to find himself in this position. On Saturday, several star running backs, including Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey, participated in a Zoom call to discuss the state of the position financially. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Jacobs also partook in the meeting.

Barkley was also placed under the franchise tag, as he and the New York Giants were unable to come to a long-term agreement before last week’s deadline.

Jacobs is coming off his most productive season as a pro by a wide margin. Suiting up for all 17 games in 2022, the former first round pick rushed for a league-leading 1,653 yards on 4.9 yards per carry.

He added 12 touchdowns on the ground, and also reeled in 53 catches for 400 yards. His 2,053 yards from scrimmage were 117 yards ahead of Derrick Henry, who held the scrimmage yards crown in 2021.

His teammate, wide receiver Davante Adams, acknowledged how valuable Jacobs is to Las Vegas during an appearance on NFL Total Access Friday, saying, "If we really want to have a shot at winning the Super Bowl and having all the elite aspirations that we do, we're gonna need that guy."