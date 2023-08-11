Jose Bautista Signs One-Day Contract to Officially Retire as a Toronto Blue Jay

On Sept. 30, 2018, Jose Bautista took the field at Citizens Bank Park wearing red pinstripes for a mediocre Philadelphia Phillies team in a bad NL East division. His two singles in three at bats helped the Phillies defeat the division champion Atlanta Braves in not just the last game of the 2018 regular season, but also the last game of Bautista's career.
On Friday, the former All-Star signed a one-day contract with the Blue Jays to officially retire.
The three-time Silver Slugger and six-time All-Star spent 10 years roaming right field inside the Rogers Centre, posting a .253 batting average for the Blue Jays while averaging 28.8 home runs per year in his Toronto tenure.
Retiring with a lifetime .247 batting average, Bautista also spent five years with the Pittsburgh Pirates prior to his time in Toronto, and quick pitstops with the Phillies, Kansas City Royals, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.
- Toronto Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman’s Daughter, 4, Throws Ceremonial First Pitch in Adorable Video: Watch
- Blue Jays Acquire Cardinals SS Paul DeJong for Minor League Pitcher
- Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Make Surprise Appearance at Brooklyn Public Library
- Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Awarded NASA Moon-Landing Contract
- Texas Governor Signs Bill Barring Transgender Athletes in College Sports
- Four Young NBA Stars Sign Rookie Max Contract Extensions
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Prep Basketball Star Cooper Flagg Reclassifies, Now Likely No. 1 Recruit in Class of 2024Sports
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- New York Liberty Clinch WNBA Playoff Berth, Eye Even Greater PrizeSports
- How the Collapsing Running Back Market Affects the NFL DraftSports
- Cedric Mullins Will Return to Orioles’ Lineup Friday NightSports
- Women’s World Cup: Spain, Sweden Advance to SemifinalsSports
- Raiders Star Receiver Davante Adams Exits Practice with Leg InjurySports
- New Study Highlights Yet Another Health Concern With FootballHealth
- Iowa Aims To Break Women’s Basketball Attendance Record With ‘Crossover at Kinnick’Sports
- Floyd Mayweather Is Helping Over 100 People Displaced by Maui WildfiresEntertainment
- Tyler Adams Transfer to Chelsea Falls Through: ReportSports
- Former Baylor Coach Art Briles Hired By New Dallas Spring Football TeamSports