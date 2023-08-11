Jose Bautista Signs One-Day Contract to Officially Retire as a Toronto Blue Jay - The Messenger
Jose Bautista Signs One-Day Contract to Officially Retire as a Toronto Blue Jay

The six-time All-Star last played in September 2018

Javon Edmonds
Jose Bautista signed a one-day contract to retire as a Toronto Blue Jay on Friday.Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

On Sept. 30, 2018, Jose Bautista took the field at Citizens Bank Park wearing red pinstripes for a mediocre Philadelphia Phillies team in a bad NL East division. His two singles in three at bats helped the Phillies defeat the division champion Atlanta Braves in not just the last game of the 2018 regular season, but also the last game of Bautista's career.

On Friday, the former All-Star signed a one-day contract with the Blue Jays to officially retire.

The three-time Silver Slugger and six-time All-Star spent 10 years roaming right field inside the Rogers Centre, posting a .253 batting average for the Blue Jays while averaging 28.8 home runs per year in his Toronto tenure.

Retiring with a lifetime .247 batting average, Bautista also spent five years with the Pittsburgh Pirates prior to his time in Toronto, and quick pitstops with the Phillies, Kansas City Royals, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.

