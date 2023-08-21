Jori Jones, Member of Gustavus Adolphus College Women’s Hockey Team, Killed in Car Crash

Jori Jones, a member of the Gustavus Adolphus College women's hockey team, was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. She was 19.

Jones, a native of Little Canada, Minnesota, was in a 2019 Chevy Equinox driven by teammate Gianna Gaspirini, 19, when it crashed into a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan at an intersection of Highways 40 and 29 at 1:41 p.m. ET. Kayla Bluhn, 20, and Lily Morteson, 19, were also in the vehicle.

All four were transported to Montevideo Hospital in Montevideo, Minnesota. Jones did not survive, while Gaspirini, Bluhn and Morteson suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Caravan, 28-year-old Brandi Rasmussen, was also taken to Montevideo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the state patrol, both drivers and all passengers involved in the crash were wearing a seat belt.

This past March, Gustavus Adolphus, located in St. Peter, Minnesota, won the NCAA Division III Championship.