Jori Jones, Member of Gustavus Adolphus College Women’s Hockey Team, Killed in Car Crash - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Jori Jones, Member of Gustavus Adolphus College Women’s Hockey Team, Killed in Car Crash

Jones, 19, was in a vehicle involved in a crash on a Minnesota highway on Sunday afternoon

Published |Updated
Max Rego
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Three of Jones’ teammates were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Jori Jones, a member of the Gustavus Adolphus College women's hockey team, was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. She was 19.

Jones, a native of Little Canada, Minnesota, was in a 2019 Chevy Equinox driven by teammate Gianna Gaspirini, 19, when it crashed into a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan at an intersection of Highways 40 and 29 at 1:41 p.m. ET. Kayla Bluhn, 20, and Lily Morteson, 19, were also in the vehicle.

All four were transported to Montevideo Hospital in Montevideo, Minnesota. Jones did not survive, while Gaspirini, Bluhn and Morteson suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Caravan, 28-year-old Brandi Rasmussen, was also taken to Montevideo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the state patrol, both drivers and all passengers involved in the crash were wearing a seat belt.

This past March, Gustavus Adolphus, located in St. Peter, Minnesota, won the NCAA Division III Championship.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.