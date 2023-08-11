Johnny Manziel ‘F—ed Up’ the Week Before the NFL Combine: ‘I Woke Up in a Hotel Room and Didn’t Know How I Got There’ - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Johnny Manziel ‘F—ed Up’ the Week Before the NFL Combine: ‘I Woke Up in a Hotel Room and Didn’t Know How I Got There’

In Netflix's 'Untold: Johnny Football,' Manziel explained how one night of partying nearly derailed his NFL career before it even began

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

It was one of the biggest weeks of Johnny Manziel's life. The 2014 NFL Combine in Indianapolis was on the horizon, and everybody in the Heisman Trophy winner's inner circle was doing their best to make sure he made it there clean.

"I was drug testing him every other week," Manziel's former agent Erik Burkhardt said in Netflix's Untold: Johnny Football, "because I know that's gonna come up, and I want to be able to go, ‘Here's 25 drug tests. I've been testing him.’"

For most of the off-season, it was working.

"I was really, really good until the week before the Combine in Indy," Manziel said in the docuseries, "and I finally just broke."

Read More

Manziel was forced to break the news to Burkhardt, who was the one mostly responsible for attempting to keep him on the straight and narrow.

"He calls me and he's like, 'EB, I f---ed up,'" Burkhardt recalled. "Like, 'How bad?'" It was bad.

"I didn't remember much of the night," Manziel said. "I woke up in a hotel room and didn't know how I got there."

Untold: Johnny Football
Johnny Manziel in 'Untold: Johnny Football.'Netflix

Burkhardt remembered Manziel telling him, "Dude, I went to a party last night in the Hills. Everyone was there. All the rappers, all the actresses."

With the Combine just days away, Manziel said he didn't know if he was going to be able to pass a drug test.

"The only thing I’ve ever been told was, 'Fail a drug test at the combine,'" he said, "'you're gonna go from a first-round pick to maybe undrafted.'"

Johnny Manziel looks on during the spring game at Kyle Field on April 24, 2021 in College Station, Texas.
Johnny Manziel looks on during the spring game at Kyle Field on April 24, 2021 in College Station, Texas.Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Luckily for Manziel, he and Burkhardt made sure he was clean by the time the official Combine drug test came around.

After passing the test, Manziel would eventually get drafted 22nd overall by the Cleveland Browns at the 2014 NFL Draft.

Untold: Johnny Football is now available on Netflix.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.