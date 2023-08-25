John Elway, Terry Bradshaw, and Kirk Gibson: A Brief List of Sports Stars Who Are Also Donald Trump’s Reported 6’3″, 215 lbs.
The former president self-reported his height and weight ahead of time in an effort to hasten the booking process
John Elway. Kirk Gibson. Donald Trump. All three men have at least one thing in common: they supposedly stand 6 feet, 3 inches and weigh 215 pounds.
Trump surrendered to Fulton County, Georgia, law enforcement officials Thursday after being indicted on state charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Trump self-reported his height and weight ahead of time in an effort to hasten the booking process, ABC News reported. However, social media users quickly began comparing (and heavily mocking) the former president’s measurements in compassion to multiple professional athletes.
Some of the most notable names to (supposedly) share the same height and weight also include (in their prime) Denver Broncos' legend Elway, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, former NFL linebacker Terrell Suggs, former MLB Cy Young Award-winning pitcher R.A. Dickey, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman and Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon.
- In Jail, Trump is Listed at 215 Pounds — a Lot Less Than His Reported Weight As President
- Social Media Star Druski Launches Sports Agency
- Alex Rodriguez to Work Exclusively for Fox Sports: Report
- The New York Times Is Dissolving Its Sports Department
- WATCH: News Anchor Drops 46 Taylor Swift Song References Into Sports Report
- The Top 5 No. 1 Picks in Chicago Sports History
Meanwhile, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are both listed with roughly the same height while weighing slightly more than the former president at 221 pounds and 225 pounds, respectively.
In addition, Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is listed at 6-feet-4-inches and 210 pounds.
Notably, Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows self-reported his height at 6 feet, 1 inches and his weight at 240 pounds.
- Seahawks QB Geno Smith Becomes Latest NFL Star to Go MeatlessSports
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Red-Hot Mariners Top AL West for First Time This SeasonSports
- NBA Players Respond to Noah Lyles’ ‘World Champions’ Take About Finals WinnersSports
- Texans Officially Name C.J. Stroud Starting Quarterback For Week 1Sports
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Mercury, Storm Eliminated From WNBA Playoffs, Ending StreaksSports
- Staggered Starts and a Stunned Ending: Viktor Hovland Calls FedEx Cup Title ’Pretty Surreal’Sports
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Embattled Spanish Soccer President’s Mother Goes on Hunger Strike Over ‘Bloodthirsty Hunt’Sports
- Simone Biles Wins Record 8th US Gymnastics Title a Decade After Her FirstNews
- Aaron Rodgers Finally Played for the Jets: Here’s How It WentSports