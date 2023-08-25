John Elway, Terry Bradshaw, and Kirk Gibson: A Brief List of Sports Stars Who Are Also Donald Trump’s Reported 6’3″, 215 lbs.

John Elway. Kirk Gibson. Donald Trump. All three men have at least one thing in common: they supposedly stand 6 feet, 3 inches and weigh 215 pounds.

Trump surrendered to Fulton County, Georgia, law enforcement officials Thursday after being indicted on state charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump self-reported his height and weight ahead of time in an effort to hasten the booking process, ABC News reported. However, social media users quickly began comparing (and heavily mocking) the former president’s measurements in compassion to multiple professional athletes.

Some of the most notable names to (supposedly) share the same height and weight also include (in their prime) Denver Broncos' legend Elway, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, former NFL linebacker Terrell Suggs, former MLB Cy Young Award-winning pitcher R.A. Dickey, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman and Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and John Elway in 1991 Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Tim DeFrisco/Allsport/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are both listed with roughly the same height while weighing slightly more than the former president at 221 pounds and 225 pounds, respectively.

In addition, Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is listed at 6-feet-4-inches and 210 pounds.

Notably, Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows self-reported his height at 6 feet, 1 inches and his weight at 240 pounds.