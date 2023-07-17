Joel Embiid Says He Wants to Win a Championship ‘Whether It’s In Philly or Anywhere Else’

Since being drafted in 2014, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has never reached the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, the NBA's reigning MVP says he is ready to win a title, even if it's outside of the City of Brotherly Love.

In a sit down with Maverick Carter, the friend and business partner of Lakers forward LeBron James, at UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival 2023, Embiid expressed his goals for his career.

“I just want to win a championship,” Embiid said. “Whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s gonna be. Whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else. I just want to have a chance.”

The closest Embiid got was in 2019, when the Sixers had Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons. That year, Kawhi Leonard hit “The Shot” in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals to send Philly home.

After that season the Sixers moved on from Butler, essentially choosing Simmons and forward Tobias Harris over him. Philadelphia traded Butler to the Miami Heat in a four-team deal in 2019 in exchange for wing Josh Richardson. Butler has since made two NBA Finals appearances with the Heat. That same offseason, Philly signed Harris—who has yet to make an All-Star team—to a five-year, $180 million deal. Then, in an effort to keep Al Horford away from the rival Boston Celtics, the Sixers signed the veteran big man to a four-year, $109 million deal. While Horford had given Embiid problems in their head-to-head matchups, he struggled in Philadelphia, proving to be a poor fit.

In 2020, Philly signed Simmons to a five-year, $177 million contract. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets the next year in exchange for former MVP guard James Harden. Simmons didn’t play a game in 2021-22 due to a back injury, and played in just 42 games last year. After two years in Philly Harden requested a trade, potentially leaving Embiid as the lone star at the Wells Fargo Center.

To avoid losing Embiid, Philadelphia general manager Daryl Morey will have to maximize the return in a Harden trade. Morey was Harden’s GM for the guard's entire stint in Houston, and has been Harden’s GM for the entirety of his Philadelphia tenure.

If the Sixers plan to win now with Embiid, the team may also have to swallow the pill of trading 22-year-old guard Tyrese Maxey.