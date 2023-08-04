Jets Star Aaron Rodgers Buys $9.5 Million Home in New Jersey

New York Jets superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers is settling into the New York metropolitan area — with plenty of green space and panoramic skyline views of the Big Apple.

The purchase, first reported by dailymail.com on Thursday, is a $9.5 million estate in the Montclair, N.J., area, with eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. It's about 30 minutes from the Jets' training facility and includes two acres of land, a wine cellar, and a home gym.

A four-time NFL MVP with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers also reportedly owns a $28 million Malibu home as well as homes in Chico, Calif., Tennessee and Texas.

Rodgers, 39, has said he plans to stay with the Jets beyond one season. He agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract through 2024, accepting a pay cut from his previous deal, with nearly $110 million guaranteed.

"I'd love to play as long as I can, as long as it's fun, as long as my body feels good, as long as they want me," Rodgers said last month.

The Jets open the 2023 season at home vs. the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11. New York is looking for its first winning season since 2015, and its first playoff appearance since 2010, the NFL's longest active playoff drought.