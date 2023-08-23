Jets Receiver Corey Davis Announces Retirement - The Messenger
Jets Receiver Corey Davis Announces Retirement

The 28-year-old said the decision was "not easy" in an Instagram post on Wednesday

Max Rego
Davis racked up 273 catches and 17 touchdowns in his six-year career.Al Bello/Getty Images

Corey Davis is calling it a career. The 28-year-old, who was selected fifth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, announced his retirement from football via Instagram on Wednesday.

"For some time now I've been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football," Davis's post read. "This decision has not been easy. Although I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I've been searching my heart for what to do and I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time."

A first-time All-American in 2016 at Western Michigan, Davis tallied 207 catches, 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons with the Titans. In March of 2021, Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the New York Jets, with whom he spent the last two seasons.

In 22 games with New York, Davis reeled in 66 catches for 1,028 yards, reaching the end zone six times. He may not have put up massive numbers, but he was clearly well-respected within the franchise.

Head coach Robert Saleh, during a press conference on Wednesday, said: "My heart goes out to him and his family. We'll always support him with any decision he makes, and we're always always here if needs us." Saleh went on to say that "the door's always open" if Davis decides he wants to return to the sport.

Jets chairman Woody Johnson thanked Davis for his contributions to the franchise on X (formerly known as Twitter).

