Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh on Hard Knocks: ‘We’re Fine’

Robert Saleh has changed his tune.

After initially showing hesitation about “Hard Knocks,” the New York Jets head coach showed up to a training camp press conference Wednesday wearing a “I ❤ HK” T-shirt, with the heart colored a dark Jets green.

“Embrace it,” he said, looking down at his shirt with a smile.

Ahead of training camp, the Jets were selected for “Hard Knocks,” the NFL/HBO co-production that takes viewers into the professional and personal lives of one team.

In June, Saleh said that his team did not want to be featured on the show. “I know there’s several teams that would love for ‘Hard Knocks’ to be in their building, but we’re just not one of them,” he said.

Now, he is speaking more positively about the experience.

“We’re fine,” he said when asked how he feels about “Hard Knocks” compared to what he said in June.

Saleh compared it to One Jets Drive, the all-access Jets documentary series. Additionally, Saleh said, the franchise expressed some concerns to the “Hard Knocks” team, who he said answered them. “They’ve got a great group of people that are working with us,” he said.

“It’s gonna be fine,” he concluded. “It’s no different than One Jets Drive.”