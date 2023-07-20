Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh on Hard Knocks: ‘We’re Fine’ - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh on Hard Knocks: ‘We’re Fine’

Saleh shows support for 'Hard Knocks' after initial hesitation about the show featuring his team

Published |Updated
Kari Anderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh seems more on board with “Hard Knocks” after initial hesitation.Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Robert Saleh has changed his tune.

After initially showing hesitation about “Hard Knocks,” the New York Jets head coach showed up to a training camp press conference Wednesday wearing a “I ❤ HK” T-shirt, with the heart colored a dark Jets green.

“Embrace it,” he said, looking down at his shirt with a smile.

Read More

Ahead of training camp, the Jets were selected for “Hard Knocks,” the NFL/HBO co-production that takes viewers into the professional and personal lives of one team.

In June, Saleh said that his team did not want to be featured on the show. “I know there’s several teams that would love for ‘Hard Knocks’ to be in their building, but we’re just not one of them,” he said.

Now, he is speaking more positively about the experience.

“We’re fine,” he said when asked how he feels about “Hard Knocks” compared to what he said in June.

Saleh compared it to One Jets Drive, the all-access Jets documentary series. Additionally, Saleh said, the franchise expressed some concerns to the “Hard Knocks” team, who he said answered them. “They’ve got a great group of people that are working with us,” he said.

“It’s gonna be fine,” he concluded. “It’s no different than One Jets Drive.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.