Jets Coach Would Be ‘Shocked’ if Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Play in 2024

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh said Friday he doesn’t expect his new franchise quarterback to go anywhere after this season, saying he’d be “shocked” if Rodgers isn’t under center in 2024.

“I don’t want to back him into a corner and make him commit to something [long-term],” Saleh told reporters Friday. “I just want him to have fun.

“Odds are, if you enjoy playing football, you’re going to want to keep doing it. I wouldn’t put pressure on him to commit to something like that anyway, but I’d be shocked if he didn’t play multiple years. He looks like a little kid out there.”

Rodgers, 39, spoke Friday to ESPN New York, implying that he’ll stay with the team beyond one season.

“I’m not a big cliché guy,” the four-time NFL MVP said. “Most people would say, ‘I’m just taking this one day at a time or one year at a time.’ But the Jets gave up a lot for me, so to just play one year I think would be a disservice. Now, if that one year turns out to be a magical year, who knows? But more than that, it’s how my body feels…But the way I feel now, I feel like I could play a number of years.”

Rodgers joined the Jets after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He said joining the Jets “has definitely rejuvenated me,” adding, “I’m excited to be in a new spot, excited to meet the new guys and just be around it all.”

Rodgers is looking to lead the Jets to their first playoff berth since 2010. He won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and '21, but he endured the worst season of his career in 2022, with his second-highest interception total (12) and lowest QB rating (91.1) since 2008, when the Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs.

“There’s a lot of positivity around here, which I think is a good thing,” Rodgers told reporters on Thursday. “When you have so many great players on rookie deals, it’s pretty exciting knowing you can do something, you’ve got a good window. It’s not just a one-year thing where you can be competitive, which is fun.”