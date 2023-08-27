Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Wanted Trey Lance ‘The Minute We Heard The Name’ - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Wanted Trey Lance ‘The Minute We Heard The Name’

Jones insists the move does not impact the future of Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott

Published |Updated
Jackson Thompson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The Dallas Cowboys made, arguably, the most shocking move of the NFL preseason when they traded for Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers on Friday.

The No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has only started four games in his career, going 2-2 in that span. Yet, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones urgently jumped at the chance to acquire Lance as soon as the Cowboys knew he was available.

"The minute that we knew that they were serious about trading him, then we didn't want the phone to hang up," Jones told reporters before the Cowboys' preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. "We did it the equivalent of yesterday. And so we felt good about him with the evaluation we had for him at the draft. We felt good about what we've seen, tape that he's had since he's been in the NFL. And it's one that we made the decision almost the minute we heard the name. Let's get him."

Dallas sent a 2024 fourth-round draft pick to San Francisco to make the deal happen. The 49ers originally traded three first-round picks and a third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins to move up for Lance in 2021. Lance is owed roughly $6.1 million through 2024, and Dallas can pick up a fifth-year option on his rookie contract to keep him through the 2025 season.

The Cowboys' current starting quarterback, 30-year-old Pro Bowler Dak Prescott, is only under contract through 2024. Prescott would cost Dallas over $86 million up to that point. Lance will likely be the third quarterback on the depth chart, behind Prescott and Cooper Rush.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023.Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

"Didn't cross my mind, period, about an impact here regarding Dak," Jones said. "I know that Dak wants to do anything we can do to improve this team and we're going to do it. The facts are that the decision to bring in as high a quality of talent as we could, that's involving young talent ... that's something that we've been trying to do, just never the opportunity seems to be there. So often we've been trying to do what we did today with this trade almost every draft since we've been drafting."

Read More

Prescott threw an NFL-leading 15 interceptions in 2022 despite missing six games. He has missed 17 games due to injury dating back to 2020. Since taking the starting job as a rookie in 2016, Prescott has led the Cowboys to a 61-36 record with a 2-4 playoff record, and he's made two Pro Bowls (2016 and 2018).

As a rookie in 2021, Lance threw five touchdowns and just two interceptions. In 2022, which was intended to be his first year as the full-time starter, Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

“(Lance) gives us an opportunity to do what we always like to be doing. It would be ideal with Dak to have a young, prospective, developing quarterback who could just be in the room and be on the team with him,” Jones said. "I don't want to plan on, count on or wish for help from (Lance) this year," he added.

Prescott was originally intended to be the Cowboys' third-string quarterback going into his rookie season as a fourth-round draft pick in 2016. Prescott jumped an injured Kellen Moore for the team's backup spot, and then Tony Romo suffered an injury in the preseason, thrusting Prescott into the starting role for Week 1.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.