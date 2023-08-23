James Harden Fined $100,000 For ‘Public Trade Demands,’ NBA Player’s Union to File Grievance

The NBA Player's Association intends to file a grievance disputing the $100,000 fine that was handed to All-Star point guard James Harden on Tuesday for "public trade demands" in reference to comments he made about Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey.

"We respectfully disagree with the league's decision to discipline James Harden for recent comments he made, which we believe do not violate the rule against public trade demands," the NBPA said in a statement Tuesday. "We intend to file a grievance and have the matter heard by our Arbitrator."

Harden requested a trade from the 76ers in July, but his request has not yet been met, which prompted Harden to publicly criticize Morey during an Adidas media event in China.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

When Harden returned to the US, he continued his declaration against Morey and the 76ers during an interview with KHOU. When asked if his relationship with Philadelphia was beyond repair, Harden said "I think so."

The NBA then announced Harden's fine in a press release on Tuesday.

“The league’s investigation, which included interviewing Harden, confirmed that these comments referenced Harden’s belief that the 76ers would not accommodate his request to be traded,” the release said.

The NBA previously sent a memo to all 30 teams to establish this precedent in July. When Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard requested a trade and his agent Aaron Goodwin told other NBA teams that Lillard would not play for a team other Miami Heat, the league addressed the issue of player's publicly refusing to play for a team in a memo, according to USA Today.

“We have advised Goodwin and Lillard that any future comments, made privately to teams or publicly, suggesting Lillard will not fully perform the services called for under his player contract in the event of a trade will subject Lillard to discipline by the NBA. We also have advised the Players Association that any similar comments by players or their agents will be subject to discipline going forward.”