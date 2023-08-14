James Harden: ‘Daryl Morey Is a Liar and I Will Never Be a Part of an Organization He’s a Part of’

Just two years ago, the Philadelphia 76ers' season was held hostage while All-Star point guard Ben Simmons refused to play for the team following an offseason of scrutiny for not taking an open, game-tying layup against the Atlanta Hawks in the previous season's playoffs.

Now, the 76ers may have a similar problem on their hands as James Harden, whom they traded Simmons for in Feb. 2022, is refusing to play for the franchise.

At a press event for Adidas in China, Harden called 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar that he would never play for again.

Harden had a $35.6 million player option entering this offseason that he picked up with the hopes of Philadelphia trading him, preferably to the LA Clippers.

Over the weekend, after not being able to find a deal that they thought had enough quality, reports said the 76ers are choosing to retain the former MVP.

Harden has played for three teams in the last three seasons. He came into Rockets training camp out of shape in 2020 after demanding a trade, playing in just eight games for the team before being shipped to the Brooklyn Nets. Disgruntled again after a first round playoff elimination at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, Harden demanded a trade from the Nets, landing him with Philadelphia in Feb. 2022. Now, Harden is once again attempting to force his way out.

Prior to this current contract debacle, Harden and Morey had a great relationship. When Morey was the GM for the Houston Rockets, he traded for Harden in 2012 and made him the face of the franchise.

During Harden's nine seasons in Houston, Morey traded for players that Harden requested, like Russell Westbrook, and traded away future first-ballot Hall of Famers Westbrook, Dwight Howard and Chris Paul after their relationships with Harden had deteriorated.

Morey fired head coach Kevin McHale less than a year after signing a three-year contract extension and leading the Rockets to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in 18 years after Harden soured on him.

In 2016, Morey hired Mike D'Antoni as head coach so Harden could have the ball in his hands as much as possible, and always paid Harden the maximum amount he could.

Now, it appears that Harden and Morey's relationship is over, and the 76ers will enter yet another season with a disgruntled star demanding a trade, all while MVP center Joel Embiid helplessly sits in the background as his quest for his first-ever Eastern Conference Finals appearance continues.