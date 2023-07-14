Jamal Murray Headlines Team Canada FIBA World Cup Roster

Star Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is headlining Team Canada’s training camp roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, ending doubts about whether he’d compete this summer after Denver’s NBA Finals run.

After suffering a torn ACL in April of 2021, Murray returned to action at the start of last season, getting his feet under him as the year went on. The former seventh overall pick averaged 20 PPG, 6.2 APG and 4 RPG in the regular season, but the playoffs were where he truly turned it on.

As Denver marched through the Western Conference and knocked off the Miami Heat in five games to capture its first NBA title, Murray averaged 26.8 PPG, 7.1 APG, 5.7 RPG and 1.5 SPG. Alongside reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, the 26-year-old is part of arguably the most dynamic one-two punch in the league.

With Team Canada, Murray will be flanked by Oklahoma City Thunder All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt. Swingmen Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Minnesota Timberwolves) and RJ Barrett (New York Knicks) will also compete for Team Canada, which can qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris with a top-two finish among teams from the Americas.

Also on the 18-man roster: Kyle Alexander, Trae Bell-Haynes, Oshae Brissett, Dillon Brooks, Lu Dort, Zach Edey, Melvin Ejim, Cory Joseph, Kelly Olynyk, Kevin Pangos, Dwight Powell, Kassius Robertson, and Philip and Thomas Scrubb. Teams can only take 12 players to the World Cup. Team Canada is amid a cycle in which it requires a three-year commitment from players to build consistency.

In terms of current NBA production, this is easily the most talented team Canada has ever sent to the World Cup or Olympics. For each player on Canada’s roster in each competition since 1992, we tallied up the Wins Above Replacement (WAR) from both the previous season and the player’s entire career; only the 1994 World Cup squad led by Steve Nash and Rick Fox had more total career value, and no other Canadian roster was even close based on WAR produced in the previous NBA campaign:

So it makes sense that, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook, Canada is +1000 to win the World Cup, behind only Slovenia (+900) and the United States (-300). In 2019, the Canadians finished 21st out of 32 countries, but only five players — Pangos, Ejim, Joseph and Philip and Thomas Scrubb — return from that group.

The men’s basketball World Cup is slated for Aug. 25 to Sept. 10, with group stages in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia and the final stage in Manila. Canada’s first game is against France, a powerhouse, on Aug. 25 in Jakarta, Indonesia, followed by matchups vs. Lebanon and Latvia in Group H.