Jamaican Sprinter Injures Eye in Golf Cart Crash at World Championships

A collision between golf carts carrying multiple athletes delayed the semifinal round of the men's 200 meter at the 2023 World Track and Field Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday.

A cart carrying Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles, Jamaican Andrew Hudson and other competitors crashed into another cart the way to the track. The crash caused shards of glass to fly into Hudson's right eye, blurring his vision.

After a brief delay, Hudson stepped on the track to compete in the event. The 26-year-old finished fifth in his semifinal with a time of 20.38 seconds. While that wasn't good enough to qualify for Friday's final, officials decided to expand the field from eight athletes to nine to accommodate him.

"I did the best I could do," Hudson told reporters after the race. "I was sitting in the middle of the room for like 20 minutes, trying to have a decision if I was going to compete or not. I worked hard to be here. And even under circumstances, everybody has hurdles in life. If I can run I'm going to try my best. So I tried."

Lyles, who won the 100 meter world title earlier this week, came out of the crash without any serious damage, and proceeded to finish first in his semifinal with a time of 19.76 seconds.

"Survived a crash and still got the fastest time going into the final," Lyles wrote on an Instagram post. "Thank you God for watching over me."