Jadeveon Clowney Provides Ravens with Veteran Edge Rush

The Baltimore Ravens signed former All-Pro Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year, $6 million deal on Friday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, as part of the team's search for veteran pass rushers to assist the young duo of Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo.
The Ravens hosted Clowney on a visit and offered him a contract on Aug. 8. Now, Baltimore has addressed one of the glaring needs on its defense, adding an established edge rusher for defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's attacking 3-4 scheme.
Baltimore lost Justin Houston to the Carolina Panthers in July. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser — a run stopper — is on the non-football injury list with a lingering knee injury.
Since the start of training camp, Baltimore has not practiced with an edge rusher older than 25. With Clowney, the Ravens get a 30-year-old who has averaged 6.4 sacks and 13.8 tackles for loss in the six seasons that he has started at least 10 games.
General manager Eric DeCosta also addressed another defensive need this week, signing veteran cornerback Ronald Darby to a one-year deal on Thursday. The move helps a cornerback room that has been filled with injuries this summer, including a recent foot injury to All-Pro Marlon Humphrey.
Both Clowney and Darby are expected to be with the team for Monday night's preseason game against the Washington Commanders.
- Ravens Star Corner Marlon Humphrey Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Foot Surgery
- Raven-Symoné Reveals She Had Breast Reductions, Liposuction Before She Was 18
- Bachelor Nation’s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Welcome Baby No. 2
- Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda ‘Have Talked’ About Starting a Family, but Have ‘a Lot of Stuff Going On’ (Exclusive)
- ‘The View’ Alum Raven-Symoné Says Being on a Live Show Inhibited Her From Having ‘Full Conversations’ With People (Exclusive)
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Team USA, Led by Anthony Edwards, Cruises Past Greece in Penultimate FIBA World Cup ExhibitionSports
- Women’s World Cup: Sweden Salvage Third Place, Beating Australia 2-0Sports
- Why Prince William Is Being Criticized for Missing the Women’s World Cup FinalEntertainment
- Max Homa Fires Course Record 62, Takes 2-Shot Lead at BMW ChampionshipSports
- Kevin Costner Takes Son to Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Amid Divorce DramaEntertainment
- Dwayne Haskins’ Estate Reaches Settlement in Lawsuit Over Quarterback’s DeathSports
- Kansas and Illinois to Hold Men’s Basketball Charity Exhibition for Hawaii Wildfire ReliefSports
- Four Women’s Soccer Players File Lawsuits Alleging Sexual Assault By Former Butler Athletic TrainerSports
- Tampa Bay Rays Star Wander Franco Retains Veteran Sports Attorney in US While Dominican Criminal Investigation Is Underway (Exclusive)Sports
- NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year PicksSports
- USWNT GM Kate Markgraf Will Not Return After Contract Expires, Per ReportSports
- Olympic Sprinters Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley Argue Who’s Faster Before World ChampionshipsSports