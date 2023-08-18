Jadeveon Clowney Provides Ravens with Veteran Edge Rush

The Baltimore Ravens signed former All-Pro Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year, $6 million deal on Friday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, as part of the team's search for veteran pass rushers to assist the young duo of Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo.

The Ravens hosted Clowney on a visit and offered him a contract on Aug. 8. Now, Baltimore has addressed one of the glaring needs on its defense, adding an established edge rusher for defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's attacking 3-4 scheme.

Baltimore lost Justin Houston to the Carolina Panthers in July. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser — a run stopper — is on the non-football injury list with a lingering knee injury.

Since the start of training camp, Baltimore has not practiced with an edge rusher older than 25. With Clowney, the Ravens get a 30-year-old who has averaged 6.4 sacks and 13.8 tackles for loss in the six seasons that he has started at least 10 games.

General manager Eric DeCosta also addressed another defensive need this week, signing veteran cornerback Ronald Darby to a one-year deal on Thursday. The move helps a cornerback room that has been filled with injuries this summer, including a recent foot injury to All-Pro Marlon Humphrey.

Both Clowney and Darby are expected to be with the team for Monday night's preseason game against the Washington Commanders.