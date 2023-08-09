It Seems to Be Open Season on Dak Prescott

The arrival of Dallas Cowboys training camp marked the beginning of neither rabbit season nor duck season, but Dak season: a time to take free potshots at the ever-embattled Dak Prescott.

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons told ESPN’s Todd Archer last week that he wants someday “to be known as one of the greatest Hall of Famers.” A commendable goal. But Parsons appears to be trying to achieve that goal by going full Lawrence Taylor on his own quarterback during practice, which is not so commendable.

Here’s Parsons delivering the kind of strictly-forbidden low blow on Prescott that would have football coaches at any level reaching for their lisinopril.

“You don't hit the quarterback,” said Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy about the incident, sounding as usual like America’s highest-paid substitute teacher. McCarthy also called Parsons “the number one violator” of the practice code of conduct, which indicates that the hit in question was not the defender’s first offense.

Parsons hardly sounded chastised by his coach’s remarks. “I get warnings every day,” Parsons said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “But you know, I’ve always been wanting to push towards that line.”

To be clear, there is no “line” to push toward. Parsons has never lived in a world where defenders are allowed to touch a Pop Warner, prep, college or NFL quarterback during practice. He barely lives in a world where defenders are allowed to do it to opponents during games. Buddy Ryan would have made Parsons run laps in a raincoat for that hit if it happened back in 1988. Bill Belichick’s “warning” would have been a trade to the Texans.

Then again, tuning McCarthy out is a true upper-echelon Hall of Famer type of move. Just ask Aaron Rodgers.

While Parsons was pushing toward/past that line physically, cornerback Trevon Diggs settled for the verbal approach. Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter Clarence Hill’s camera caught Diggs unleashing a NSFW stream of insults after Prescott was forced to scramble during a drill last week. Prescott accepted Diggs’ colorful suggestions with his hands on his hips, then tossed the football at the defender while jogging back to the huddle. (The aforementioned NSFW language in this clip...)

Both Diggs and Prescott shrugged off the exchange, and Diggs admonished the media to “stay out of the business.” Many of us would have done just that if Parsons wasn’t spending his afternoons hunting the world’s most dangerous game.

It sounds like Prescott could use a little extra protection this summer. But six-time All Pro guard Zack Martin is holding out for a contract extension. Martin, with two years left on his current deal, is incurring $50,000 per day in non-waivable fines. Owner Jerry Jones said in late July that a Martin extension was unlikely because “we need the money to pay Parsons,” which brings us full circle.

You know Jerrah is lying the moment he starts talking about responsible budgeting; after all, the Cowboys found money for hefty Diggs and Malik Hooker extensions during Martin’s absence. But that’s another story. The Cowboys, coming off a 12-win season and an offseason of encouraging roster upgrades, should be enjoying a very, very quiet summer. Instead, they’re dealing with holdouts, cheap shots and what sure sounds like some simmering conflict among players/coaches/ownership, all of which have focused more attention and scrutiny on Prescott.

Prescott has gotten mixed reviews during training camp. And that’s just from Diggs! [Rimshot] One practice session featured at least two interceptions. An earlier practice miscue went viral. There have been plenty of highlights, too — Prescott is a quality quarterback — but it’s hard not to sense a pattern among the mistakes, trash talk and low blows.

Prescott tied for the NFL lead with 15 interceptions last season, despite missing five starts. His interception rate of 3.8% was the highest among NFL starters since Jameis Winston’s 30-interception 2019 season. Dedicated Dak Defenders (the folks on the internet who protect Prescott’s reputation by line-item vetoing away his mistakes, not to be confused with Diggs or Parsons) will insist that several of those interceptions were the result of tipped passes or errors by teammates. But that does not change the results: interceptions cost the Cowboys several games, including the playoff loss to the 49ers, and not all of them can be blamed on receivers, coaches or haters.

Prescott vowed to cut down on his interceptions this season. Practice clips suggest that he is still working on that. Perhaps his defensive teammates are getting a little chippy/snippy because they are frustrated with his progress.

Or perhaps this is all just a connect-the-dots narrative. But no franchise is more likely to get swept up in its own narrative than the Dallas Cowboys.

Anything negative that happens in Cowboys camp, especially if it involves Prescott, gets recorded and posted immediately on social media. Those videos inevitably go viral; snarky Eagles and Giants fans alone are numerous enough to make an anti-Cowboys topic trend. McCarthy later comments on the situation in his head-scratching way — as does Jerrah, usually giving his words less careful consideration than he gives his cocktail order at the country club. Somewhere, early in the process, common sense and accurate analysis get leached away, and the remaining sludge gets regurgitated by daytime talk-show provocateurs like Stephen A. Smith, who assured viewers at the end of a two-minute Dak-ripping segment last week that, “when the moment arrives, [Prescott] will fall.”

Prophecies like Smith’s, usually ignored by other franchises, have a way of fulfilling themselves when it comes to the Cowboys.

Practice-field mistakes, left uncorrected, lead to regular-season disasters. The Cowboys need a firm hand right now, lest they lose a promising season to Prescott interceptions, Diggs’ habit of gambling and, too-often, losing (a problem which can be made worse by on-field jawing), McCarthy's kiddie-menu play-calling now that he has reassumed that role, or — new for 2023! — Parsons arriving late and incurring roughing-the-passer penalties in an effort to “push that line.” McCarthy, unfortunately, doesn’t have a firm hand, as Parsons’ daily unheeded “warnings” illustrate, and Jerrah doesn’t really want one. So we get another summer that feels like foreshadowing, much like the 25 previous summers.

It's been a tough summer for Dallas's sometimes-embattled QB. Michael Owens/Getty Images

Cowboys camp should not be playing out this way. The team added wide receiver Brandin Cooks, cornerback Stephon Gillmore and first-round defensive tackle Mazi Smith to an already stacked roster. The injury report has been light so far. The Martin situation will resolve itself once Martin’s fines grow too steep and/or the Cowboys return from their California training camp to team headquarters. And Prescott is a proven veteran whose practice reps shouldn’t be scrutinized as if he were some rookie fighting for a job.

All the Cowboys need to do to remain on the Super Bowl shortlist is turn down the volume on the chatter and avoid any more unforced errors/unnecessary intrigue while making sure that none of their overzealous defenders takes it upon himself to do something daffy to Dak.

In other words, they just need to stop acting like the Cowboys for a while.