Israel Adesanya v Sean Strickland Headlines Big Weekend of Fight Announcements

As summer nears an end, combat sports are scheduling their big fights for the fall and winter. Over the past few days, four fights that are sure to generate pay-per-view buys were announced across boxing and MMA.

Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius

Joshua, the former three-belt heavyweight champion was originally set to fight Dillian Whyte this Saturday, Aug 12, before setting his sights on a potential fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury.

Those plans changed over the weekend when Whyte failed a pre-fight drug test, removing him from the bout. Therefore, Matchroom Boxing offered the spot to 39-year-old Robert Helenius, who just defeated Mika Mielonen in three rounds last weekend.

Israel Adesanya v Sean Strickland

After some heated back-and-forths, the Last Stylebender is set to defend the UFC Middleweight Championship against Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

The original plan was for Adesanya to fight the winner of UFC 290's Robert Whittaker-Driscus Du Plessis bout, which Du Plessis won.

Adesanya and Du Plessis have been at odds since the South African Du Plessis said he would be the first "real" African champion, taking a shot at the Nigerian-born Adesanya.

However, Du Plessis suffered a foot injury before the Whittaker fight and wasn't set to be healthy enough for the Sept. 9 card.

Strickland is the fifth-ranked middleweight, posting a 7-2 record in the division since moving up in 2020.

Logan Paul v Dillon Danis

The Paul brothers continue to make splashes in combat sports after a busy weekend for the duo. Logan Paul competed in the opening match of WWE's SummerSlam premium live event in Detroit on Saturday night, defeating the high-flying Ricochet, before taking a jet to Dallas to watch Jake Paul defeat former UFC fighter Nate Diaz in a boxing match that same night.

Now, Logan is set to box Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis on the undercard of KSI v Tommy Fury, who defeated Jake in February, on Oct. 14.

There is a $100,000 Pull-Out Clause for the fight, meaning one fighter will owe the other $100,000 if they withdraw from the fight for non injury-related reasons.

Logan, the oldest Paul brother, lost his first professional boxing match in a split-decision to KSI in 2019. Paul was also outclassed in an exhibition against former welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2021, being out-punched 43-28 despite throwing 110 more punches.

Danis is currently 2-0 in Bellator, and currently trains with the only simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history, Conor McGregor, who challenged Jake Paul to a fight this past weekend in a heated Twitter exchange.

Artur Beterbiev v Callum Smith

Originally scheduled for an Aug. 19 fight date, the light heavyweight championship match between these two has been pushed back to Jan. 13, 2024 following a dental surgery that led to a jaw infection for Beterbiev.

Currently holding the WBC, WBO and IBF belts, Beterbiev will likely pursue a unification bout with WBA champion Dmitry Bivol if he defeats Smith.

Beterbiev has previously stated he wants to fight to unify the four light heavyweight belts before being ordered to fight Smith, the former super middleweight champion.