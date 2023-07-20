Islam Makhachev-Charles Oliveira to Headline UFC 294

Three months out, UFC 294 has its main event and co-main event matchups.
On Tuesday, UFC president Dana White announced the card for the Oct. 21 pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi. Headlining the card will be a rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira for Makhachev’s lightweight championship.
Makhachev has won his last 12 fights, including an October 2022 submission against Oliveira to win the championship. He is the only person to hand Oliveira a loss in the former champion’s last 13 fights.
- The burkini: Symbol of Islamic identity or of modern, multicultural France?
- UFC Fighter Claims He Was Robbed at Gunpoint, Friend Was Pistol-Whipped
- Conor ‘McGregor Forever’: New Netflix Documentary Chronicles UFC Star’s Life
- Musk Accepts Offer From UFC Champ To Train Him For Zuckerberg Cage Fight
- Mark Zuckerberg Poses Shirtless With UFC Fighters as He Trains for Rumored Elon Musk Match
Oliveira earned the rematch after a first-round knockout of Beneil Dariush in June, his UFC-record 20th career finish.
In the co-main event, the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev is moving up to middleweight to challenge Paulo Costa. Costa was originally scheduled to fight Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291 on July 29. However, Costa withdrew and was replaced with Roman Dolidze.
Chimaev is currently No. 4 in the welterweight rankings, while Costa is seventh in middleweight. With welterweight champion Leon Edwards expected to defend his belt against former champion Colby Covington this winter, Chimaev will most likely need another fight after Costa to enter contendership.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Baltimore Orioles Announcer Kevin Brown Suspended Indefinitely Due to Comments on Franchise’s Struggles Against Tampa Bay RaysSports
- MLB Hands Down Suspensions After Tim Anderson and José Ramírez Threw HandsSports
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Neymar Informs PSG He Wants to LeaveSports
- Georgia Atop Preseason Coaches Poll for First Time in 15 YearsSports
- Somali Runner Mocked as ‘World’s Slowest Sprinter’ Says She Volunteered to Race After No One Else Stepped UpNews
- Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape ChargeSports
- Women’s World Cup: Netherlands and Australia Advance to Quarterfinals, While England Squeaks PastSports
- Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor a ‘Salty Drug Addict’ Amid Social Media Feud Following Nate Diaz FightEntertainment
- Justin Thomas Misses FedEx Cup Playoffs, Ryder Cup Wait BeginsSports
- Fantasy Football Sleepers: 11 Players to Target Late in DraftsSports