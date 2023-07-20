Islam Makhachev-Charles Oliveira to Headline UFC 294 - The Messenger
Islam Makhachev-Charles Oliveira to Headline UFC 294

Khamzat Chimaev will jump to middleweight for the co-main bout

Javon Edmonds
Islam Makhachev (right) will defend his lightweight championship in a rematch against Charles Oliveira at UFC 294.GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

Three months out, UFC 294 has its main event and co-main event matchups.

On Tuesday, UFC president Dana White announced the card for the Oct. 21 pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi. Headlining the card will be a rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira for Makhachev’s lightweight championship. 

Makhachev has won his last 12 fights, including an October 2022 submission against Oliveira to win the championship. He is the only person to hand Oliveira a loss in the former champion’s last 13 fights. 

Oliveira earned the rematch after a first-round knockout of Beneil Dariush in June, his UFC-record 20th career finish. 

In the co-main event, the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev is moving up to middleweight to challenge Paulo Costa. Costa was originally scheduled to fight Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291 on July 29. However, Costa withdrew and was replaced with Roman Dolidze.

Chimaev is currently No. 4 in the welterweight rankings, while Costa is seventh in middleweight. With welterweight champion Leon Edwards expected to defend his belt against former champion Colby Covington this winter, Chimaev will most likely need another fight after Costa to enter contendership.

