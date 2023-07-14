Ireland Midfielder Sent to Hospital in ‘Overly Physical’ Friendly Ahead of Women’s World Cup

Days before the Women’s World Cup begins in Australia and New Zealand, multiple players suffered injuries. Denise O’Sullivan, a veteran midfielder for the Republic of Ireland, was taken to the hospital Friday after sustaining an injury during a closed-door friendly against Colombia in Brisbane, Australia. Additionally, during a televised friendly between France and Australia, French defender Selma Bacha was stretchered off with an apparent ankle injury, and Australian midfielder Tameka Yallop went down with a knee injury.

O’Sullivan will receive a scan on a shin injury sustained in the 20th minute. The game was abandoned soon after her injury. A statement released by the Football Association of Ireland said they decided to end the game, which had become “overly physical,” after consultation with the officials.

A statement from the Colombian Football Federation clarified that Ireland “preferred not to continue playing” after the opening 23 minutes of the game, going on to say that, "Although all the processes and training of our teams are framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and fair play, we respect the decision of our rival team.”

According to the Irish Sun, Colombia picked up two yellow cards in the opening 19 minutes, including one for the challenge on O’Sullivan. According to the federation’s press release, Colombia will play another friendly, on Saturday, against China in Sydney.

This will be Ireland’s first appearance in the World Cup. O'Sullivan, who has played on the Irish national team since 2011, has 102 caps and has played an important role in the squad’s World Cup qualification journey.

Yallop was subbed off in the 83rd minute for Australia after appearing to hyperextend her knee. She had subbed in the 62nd minute for striker Caroline Foord. Yallop, 32, has 112 caps and 12 goals in international play.

Bacha’s injury against Australia came in the 96th minute, tweaking her ankle while responding to a challenge from Australia’s Hayley Raso. She instantly rolled over and yelled in pain, and was later stretchered off in tears. Bacha, 22, has played on the French national team since 2021, racking up 16 caps in that time.

Australia won the friendly, 1-0, after a goal by Mary Fowler in the 66th minute.

International friendly matches are a tradition of the soccer world. However, adding additional games raises the possibility of injury. The lead-up to the Women's World Cup has been particularly marred by injuries. Among the players who will miss the tournament are rising American stars Catarina Macario and Mallory Swanson, England's Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby; France’s Amandine Henry, Canada’s Jade Rose, and Germany’s Carolin Simon.

The Women’s World Cup begins Thursday with New Zealand vs. Norway, kicking off at 7 p.m. local time (3 a.m. Eastern Time) in Auckland, New Zealand.