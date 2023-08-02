Iowa State Quarterback Charged With Tampering Amid Gambling Investigation

Iowa State University quarterback Hunter Dekkers said he will not participate in fall camp after criminal charges were filed against him Tuesday for tampering with records involving the sports gambling investigations of athletes at Iowa State and Iowa.

Dekkers, a redshirt junior who started all 12 games last season, denied any wrongdoing and said he will plead not guilty. In a statement, attorney Mark Weinhardt said Dekkers told the university and coaching staff of his decision not to participate "so he can focus on his studies and on the defense of this criminal charge."

Dekkers is accused of "tampering with records" in the investigation, according to the Des Moines Register. He's accused of betting on the Cyclones' 2021 game against Oklahoma State and is alleged to have placed 26 bets on his school's sporting events, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Register.

The documents allege Dekkers and his parents “engaged in a scheme" meant "to disguise his identity and manipulate online/mobile transactions in order to create the appearance that sports wager transactions” were conducted by his mother, Jami, on DraftKings.

Athletes who bet on their games could face a lifetime ban, according to the NCAA. Also charged were offensive lineman Dodge Sauser and wrestler Paniro Johnson, plus former ISU defensive lineman Enyi Uwazurike, a Denver Bronco who was suspended by the NFL last month for violating the league's gambling policy.

In May, Iowa State said it notified the NCAA of betting allegations involving about 15 active athletes from the football, wresting and track and field programs. According to records:

Dekkers placed 366 online bets worth more than $2,799.

Sauder made about 113 bets worth $3,075 with 12 wagers on his team's games.

Johnson, who won a Big 12 wrestling title last year, placed about 1,283 bets worth more than $45,600. About 25 bets were made on Iowa State athletic events.

Uwazurike made 801 bets online for more than $21,300, including four wagers on Iowa State football games

The athletes are accused of concealing their identities “with the intent to deceive or conceal a wrongdoing,” according to the complaint cited by the Register. All four are set to appear in court on Aug. 16.

Dekkers threw for more than 3,000 yards and 19 touchdowns last year and was expected to start again this season.

Gambling scandals have become more common in professional and college sports as sports betting becomes more accepted nationwide. The University of Alabama fired its baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, after he was linked to bets against his own team by gambling regulators. The NFL has suspended 10 players for gambling over the past two years.