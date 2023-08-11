Iowa Aims To Break Women’s Basketball Attendance Record With ‘Crossover at Kinnick’

Iowa Women’s Basketball will host an outdoor exhibition game against DePaul University at Kinnick Stadium on October 15, the school announced Thursday.

The venue — a 69,250-seat football stadium — gives Iowa a chance to break the all-time women's college basketball attendance record. The record currently sits at 29,619, set on March 29, 2002 for the NCAA Final between UConn and Oklahoma in the San Antonio Alamodome.

As the Hawkeyes try to fill up Kinnick stadium, the so-called “Caitlin Clark effect" will be put to the test.

Clark, who is entering her senior season, has become a household name, sweeping all major National Player of the Year awards last season while averaging 27.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game. She has become one of the most famous figures in her state, drawing lines of fans waiting for autographs and inspiring a a butter sculpture at the Iowa State Fair.

The Hawkeyes had an average attendance of 11,143 during the 2022-23 season according to NCAA data, the second highest after South Carolina. Iowa played against LSU in the 2023 NCAA Championship in front of a sellout crowd of 19,482 fans and 9.9 million television viewers, making it the most-viewed NCAA women’s basketball game on record.

Despite Iowa's loss in the NCAA title game, fans still clamored to sign up for 2023-24 season tickets. The school was forced pause season ticket sales in April because of the overwhelming demand.

As women’s sports grow in popularity, colleges have been testing out bigger venues. Nebraska’s women's volleyball team made headlines when it sold out 82,900-seat Memorial Stadium for an outdoor event on August 30. Nebraska regularly leads the NCAA in volleyball attendance, and is expected to shatter the attendance record for any college women’s sports event.

Two types of tickets will be sold for the "Crossover at Kinnick." $10 tickets will allow admission to Kinnick, while $20 tickets will also include the option to move inside in the case of inclement weather. Ticket proceeds will benefit the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.