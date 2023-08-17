Inside the BALCO Wars: Victor Conte Returns in a New Netflix Documentary That Probably Won’t Change Your Mind

Nearly 20 years to the day when federal authorities, led by IRS Criminal Investigations agent Jeff Novitzky, raided the Bay Area Laboratory Co-Operative (BALCO) in Burlingame, California – September 3, 2003 – the shockwaves and repercussions are still rolling across the sports and sports doping landscape. Even if some of the principals tied to that performance-enhancing drug scandal have long since moved on, or no longer care to discuss the matter.

A new Netflix documentary which premiered Tuesday, Untold: Hall of Shame, revisits the sprawling BALCO case, but only in 77 minutes. The film features interviews with BALCO founder Victor Conte, Novitzky, and at least one of the elite athletes, sprinter Tim Montgomery, who was caught up in the federal probe that made Conte a household name, generated years of international news headlines, helped spark a 2005 congressional hearing on PEDs in sports, and prompted stronger anti-doping efforts across all levels of competition.

Barry Bonds, baseball’s home run king, is the biggest star athlete connected to BALCO, and while he is not interviewed in the Netflix film, his name permeates the entire story arc – whether it’s Conte saying on camera that Bonds was the real “target” of BALCO investigators, or Novitzky claiming Bonds “without a doubt” knowingly used PEDs to achieve the historic baseball milestones on his resume. Bonds testified before a federal grand jury that he didn’t knowingly use performance-enhancers, and he has repeatedly said his career home run record is not tainted.

But while the film traces Conte’s beginnings – going back to 1984 when he started BALCO and SNAC, the supplement company that he still presides over today – and explores the timeline of the federal BALCO investigation, those interviewed for the film and other BALCO key names who don’t appear on camera, said there are significant elements of the case that were left out of the documentary. There is no mention, for example, of Bonds’ 2007 federal indictment and his 2011 trial, events that came as a direct result of his 2003 BALCO grand jury testimony.

“This was not the film I agreed to be interviewed for,” Conte told The Messenger in a phone interview. Conte, now 73, agreed to a plea bargain in his BALCO case, and served just over four months in prison for conspiracy and money laundering charges. “Instead what we got was a waste of time.”

Conte criticized Novitzky, both in the interview and on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), with claims that Novitzky’s use of court documents in the documentary violated a court order.

“Novitzky doesn’t tell you in the film that the documents he refers to aren’t credible,” Conte told The Messenger. “They were not authenticated at any point in time.”

Novitzky in turn told The Messenger he never told any fellow agents that he wanted to achieve “personal gain” from the BALCO case, and he said the missing money during an early stage of the BALCO investigation involved a search warrant that was executed. Novitzky added that the matter was turned over to an independent agency – TIGTA [U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration] – which he said conducted an investigation and concluded there wasn't sufficient evidence to determine if an agent had taken the money. He said the case was closed.

In the film, Novitzky does outline what he says are doping calendars associated with Bonds and BALCO. Novitzky, whose dumpster-diving trips to try and collect evidence are reenacted in the documentary, also says on camera that he has records of Bonds’ urine and blood samples that were sent to BALCO and that the results of those samples show Bonds tested positive for hardcore steroids like methenolone and nandrolone during his playing days. Conte, meanwhile, denies ever having given Bonds any performance-enhancers.

“I not only didn’t give [Bonds] ‘the clear’ or ‘the cream,’ or any other anabolic steroids, but I’ve never even discussed steroids with him,” Conte says in the film, referring to the two designer steroids that were at the heart of the BALCO scandal. “Not a word. Ever. … In my opinion the entire investigation had everything to do with Barry Bonds. He was the target.”

Montgomery, the one-time world record holder in the 100-meter dash, makes it clear in the film that he procured his PEDs from Conte, and describes his drug use as being “introduced to the dark side” and “almost like selling your soul to the devil” in order to achieve superstardom. His 9.78 world record time was disqualified in 2005, and he was stripped of all of his awards achieved after 2001.

Other key BALCO figures, however, are barely referenced in the documentary or receive no mention at all: BALCO lead prosecutor Matt Parrella; Bonds’ former trainer Greg Anderson; Bonds' legal dream team; Anderson attorneys Paula Canny and Mark Geragos; Conte’s former attorney Troy Ellerman, who leaked secret grand jury testimony to the San Francisco Chronicle; former Chronicle writers Mark Fainaru-Wada and Lance Williams; U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) CEO Travis Tygart; and cyclist Tammy Thomas, who was convicted in her BALCO trial, and who also received a lifetime ban from cycling by USADA.

Canny called the Netflix documentary “superficial,” and “not thorough."



Anderson was jailed on contempt charges a total of more than a year for refusing to testify against Bonds. Canny and Geragos have both said in the past that Anderson was not paid by Bonds in exchange for his silence.

“Greg is not going to ever talk,” Canny told The Messenger. “Greg did what he did at the time, because in Greg’s mind, he felt he was doing the right thing.”

Novitzky, 55, told The Messenger that a motion filed in the government’s case against Bonds, and which The Messenger was able to review, includes numerous exhibits that outline what the government said are Bonds’ doping links to BALCO, Conte, and Anderson – including test results and doping calendars. Much of the evidence was not introduced in Bonds’ trial, and the government’s case against the former Giants slugger was complicated by Anderson’s refusal to testify. In the Netflix film, Novitzky — now the senior vice president of athlete health and performance for the mixed-martial arts giant, UFC – contends unequivocally that Bonds doped en route to destroying the single-season home run record (73 in 2001) and career home run record (762 in 2007).

“There is no doubt (Bonds) knowingly used performance-enhancing drugs and used a lot of them for a several year period that assisted him in achieving these hallowed records in sports,” Novitzky says in the film.

A rep for Bonds did not return a message for comment. Parrella, the former prosecutor, said in a 2020 Forbes report that Bonds and Roger Clemens – a seven-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher named in former Sen. George Mitchell’s 2007 report on PED use in baseball – both doped during their careers.

“Don’t be confused, the Hall of Fame vote has nothing to do with the results of the legal cases against Bonds and Clemens. Those were decided based upon complicated legal technicalities,” said Parrella. “The only question is, did (Bonds and Clemens) use steroids? The evidence is incontrovertible.” Neither Bonds nor Clemens contested the report at the time.



Bonds was convicted on one obstruction count in his 2011 trial, but the conviction was later overturned by a federal appeals court. He never served jail time. Clemens was acquitted on all counts in his 2012 perjury and obstruction of Congress trial, which stemmed from his appearance before a 2008 congressional committee to contest the Mitchell Report findings. Bonds and Clemens were not voted into the Hall of Fame by baseball writers after 10 years each on the ballot, nor by a veterans committee this past winter.

Toward the end of the Netflix film, Conte’s attorneys who were involved in his plea arrangement, downplay the significance of the BALCO investigation as it pertains to their client. The original indictment of Conte had 42 counts, but he ultimately pleaded guilty to just two – conspiracy to distribute steroids and money laundering.

“Once we started to look at (the case) everything began to shrink,” says Ed Swanson in the film, referring to the evidence against Conte.

Conte reiterated to The Messenger that he has, for years, been an anti-doping advocate and remains so. He trains numerous accomplished boxers, in addition to running SNAC. During the Netflix documentary’s epilogue, a screen note says Conte has made over $80 million from SNAC supplement and product sales.



“BALCO showed the world that the win-at-all-cost culture took over elite Olympic and professional sports, and that left unchecked, sport was doomed," said Tygart, the USADA chief. "Today, obviously, the fight to protect athletes’ rights and the fairness of sport continues, but thankfully, no real athlete today wants to end up with the tarnished legacy of those exposed by the BALCO efforts.”

The 2013 Biogenesis doping scandal that followed BALCO, led to numerous suspensions of major and minor league players, the most famous of which was Alex Rodriguez, who was banned the entire 2014 MLB season.

Oliver Catlin, the president of the Anti-Doping Sciences Institute and Banned Substances Control Group in Los Angeles who's interviewed in the documentary, told The Messenger that the BALCO case had a seismic impact on anti-doping efforts, but that enormous challenges still exist for advocates of clean competition, particularly in advance of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

“While the legal elements of BALCO may have been relatively narrow, the effects on sport and on the future of anti-doping and its impact on sport were vast,” said Catlin, the son of Don Catlin, an anti-doping pioneer. “It taught us the lengths people are willing to go to from the standpoint of doping. But you have to wonder, how many other examples of Victor Conte might be out there? What does that look like today?”

