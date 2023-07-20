Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks Reveal Alternate Uniforms - The Messenger
Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks Reveal Alternate Uniforms

The Colts will move away from their white helmets for the first time in franchise history

Published
Max Rego
Indianapolis (in Week 7) and Seattle (Week 8) will have different looks this season.Justin Casterline/Getty Images

For their Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns, the Indianapolis Colts are switching things up.

Thursday morning, the Colts unveiled their “Indiana nights” uniforms, a major change from their typical blue top, white bottom, white helmet look.
The set features blue tops and bottoms, with Indianapolis’ regular number font and new white stripes on the shoulder pads.

But the helmet is what stands out: For the first time in its history, Indianapolis will sport a black lid. It will still feature the traditional blue horseshoe and a blue trim down the middle of the helmet.

Before the 2022 season, the NFL dropped its one-helmet rule, which had been in place since 2013 for player safety reasons. Since the change, nearly half the league has added an alternate helmet.

It turns out Week 7 will mark the first of consecutive weeks in which the Browns will face off against a team wearing an alternate uniform. In Week 8 against Cleveland, the Seattle Seahawks are going with a retro look. Wednesday, the franchise unveiled throwback uniforms, an homage to the 1990s-era Seahawks. The look features royal blue tops and bottoms, large white numbers and bright green trim. The helmet is silver with the royal blue and bright green Seahawk plastered in the middle.

Rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba sported the uniforms in a reveal video the franchise posted to Twitter. Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith, future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner and game-breaking wideout Tyler Lockett were also featured throughout the day.

The Seahawks are just the latest team to introduce throwback looks. The Browns and the Minnesota Vikings have unveiled vintage helmets and uniforms.

