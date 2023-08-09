‘If You’re Here This Early, You’re Here for the Game’: Devoted Women’s Soccer Fans Are Filling up Bars at 3 a.m.

It’s not unusual for a bar to be crowded at 10 p.m. on a Saturday night. At Banter Bar in Brooklyn, New York — a bar known for playing European soccer games — a small crowd of folks are watching the Netherlands take on South Africa in the Women’s World Cup Round of 16, a game that would inevitably end with the Dutch winning 2-0.

What’s unusual is that many of the folks watching the game were also awake at 4 a.m. earlier that same day, watching Japan soundly defeat Norway 3-1. And many of them will be awake early the next morning, watching the United States take on Sweden (in what would eventually be a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss), at 5 a.m. ET.

On Saturday, Andrew Wilczewski, wearing a Daniëlle van de Donk jersey and cheering on the Netherlands, had many more hours of soccer ahead: After Netherlands-South Africa finished, he would take a nap before the U.S.-Sweden game, and another nap before watching Arsenal’s men’s team take on Manchester City in the FA Community Shield.

It’s a grueling schedule that, he says, he would never consider doing if it wasn’t a weekend. But then he paused, and corrected: “Well, maybe for the semifinal.”

Another patron, Amy Schaap, is from South Africa and had brought a group of friends to watch the game with her, making reservations in advance and bringing a South African flag to drape over the table. Their yells whenever South Africa had a particularly good chance were audible across the bar.

Schaap said that she had flexed her schedule — work and sleep alike — around the World Cup for the past two and a half weeks, and intended to do the same for the rest of the tournament. Her friend, Sachi Howson, wearing a Japan jersey, said she had been doing the same.

“It’s only a month, so who cares if my sleep schedule suffers?” Howson said.

With any international competition, timing doesn’t always line up with United States time zones. However, the 2023 Women’s World Cup, held in Australia and New Zealand, has been a particularly brutal time difference for Americans. For people on East Coast time in the U.S., the time difference ranges from 12 hours (Perth, Australia) to 16 hours (Wellington, New Zealand) ahead. A game that kicks off at noon in Sydney on a Friday will start at 10 p.m. ET on a Thursday; a game in the same time zone kicking off at 7 p.m. will start at 5 a.m. ET earlier that day.

The time difference, despite being hard to wrap your head around, is not slowing down viewership. Soccer fans have flocked to watch parties at bars and parties hosted by local NWSL teams, even for games that start when most Americans are asleep. The U.S.’s loss to Sweden had 2,515,000 viewers on Fox Sports, peaking at 4,072,000 viewers between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. ET.

Even at 7 a.m. on a Tuesday, there are patrons at Banter to watch the match between France and Morocco. A group of a dozen or so friends is there, some of them for the second morning in a row after attending a 6:30 a.m. ET Australia-Denmark match on Monday. There are a few internationals in their friend group, including some French expats and some Australians. Most of them live in Brooklyn. Almost all of them have to head to work after the game is over. None of them, they say, ever considered recording the game and watching it later.

Per New York City law, the bar cannot serve alcohol until 8 a.m. James Dye, a member of the group and a frequent patron at Banter for English soccer games, said that coming to a game that early is a different kind of experience compared to going to a sports bar at night.

“If you’re here this early, you’re here for the game,” Dye said.

“People are hungry for it”

By all accounts, turnout has been strong, even for early games.

Jenny Nguyen is the founder and owner of women’s sports-focused bar The Sports Bra in Portland, OR, which has a small capacity of about 50 people. Still, fans have flocked to The Sports Bra during this World Cup. Nguyen has even gotten emails from out-of-towners hoping to fly to Portland and watch a game there.

“People are hungry for it,” Nguyen said. “I know that there are other places in town showing these matches, but they also want to do it here, which is pretty awesome.”

Typically, games are first-come, first-serve; in case of overflow, they direct people towards other bars showing the game. For the U.S. games, The Sports Bra set up an RSVP system.

The first game, USA vs. Vietnam with a 7 p.m. PT kickoff, sold out in less than a day or so, Nguyen estimated. The RSVP for U.S.-Portugal, with a kickoff at midnight PT, sold out in less than 20 minutes.

For the 2 a.m. U.S.-Sweden Round of 16 match on Sunday, The Sports Bra partnered with exercise app Strava and media company Togethxr (founded by, among others, USWNT co-captain Alex Morgan) for an all-ages party. They took over the lot next door, with around 200 people; the reservations booked up days before the event, with a growing waitlist.

At Astro Beer Hall, a Washington D.C. bar, the first step to hosting USWNT watch parties was to ask staff if they were willing to work games outside of typical operating hours, according to Ryan Hoehne, director of events and programs at Tin Shop, which owns Astro Beer Hall.

Astro Beer Hall is connected with American Outlaws, the USWNT and USMNT fan organization. The USWNT’s two 9 p.m. group stage games had a near-capacity crowd, with around 300 people from all around the D.C. area. But even at the U.S.-Portugal game, which had a 3 a.m. kickoff, Hoehne estimates that they had around 150 people. There was a line of around 30 people when the bar opened its doors at 2 a.m., he said.

Jen Barnes, founder and owner of women’s sports-focused Rough & Tumble Pub in Seattle, WA, said that the bar’s 255-person capacity is much smaller than the demand that they’ve been getting. Barnes estimates that they’ve had to turn away thousands of fans.

“We had so many people who couldn’t make it in, they were calling themselves the Rough & Tumble refugees,” Barnes said. “They filled up all the bars up and down Ballard Avenue twice over.”

Banter, meanwhile, announced on Instagram that they were fully booked ahead of the USWNT game on Sunday. “I wish we were bigger for such events, but alas,” the post ended.

“For the love of the women’s game”

Part of the question becomes about which games you can commit to, when so many are outside of typical hours.

Astro Beer Hall committed to USWNT games. The Sports Bra did the same, but Nguyen said that they would be willing to be open for other games if the customer base was interested.

“We would have to poll the fan base here to see if they would show up,” Nguyen said.

Barnes said that the game schedule for Rough & Tumble has been “a week by week process.” They committed to showing all U.S. games regardless of time, but treated each stage of the tournament differently. For group stage games that started while they were still open, they kept the bar open until the end of the game, even if it went outside of normal operating hours.

Now, though, Barnes said that they are also committed to playing the semifinals and final, regardless of whether the USWNT played.

For the knockout stage, Banter has a schedule of games that they will be showing; there are a handful of 4 a.m. games that they will skip.

For early games, like the 7 a.m. France-Morocco match, Banter staff member Brian Longo said that they don’t get much financially from opening early for those non-U.S. games. “We do it for the love of the women’s game,” he said.

But U.S. games are making a lot of money for bars that are willing to open for them. Barnes said that for the U.S.’s midnight game, Rough & Tumble was full by around 9:30 p.m.

“In two and a half hours, we did something like $30,000 in sales,” Barnes said. “So it’s not like they're just sitting there drinking water either.”

“When people would normally want to have a beer”

An added wrinkle: Most city and state laws do not allow bars to serve alcohol in the early-morning hours. New York City, for example, forbids alcohol sales at bars between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.; in Washington State, meanwhile, alcohol is forbidden after 2 a.m.

“It compounds the issue even further because we’re going to be showing (games) during the time when people would normally want to have a beer, right?” Barnes said. “So yeah, it takes a lot more programming and thought process.”

Even during hours when alcohol is available, many bars have adopted breakfast themes in honor of the morning games.

Astro Beer Hall served mimosas, Bloody Marys, coffee and orange juice for the 3 a.m. game against Portugal; a $6 glazed donut fireball shot, Hoehne said, was particularly popular. All alcohol had to be cleared away at 4 a.m. due to city law.

Throughout the World Cup, Banter is serving a $10 Iced Irish Coffee drink. During the early morning games, they served mocktails, as well as coffee and tea. Longo said that non-alcoholic beer was also popular at the 5 a.m. game on Sunday.

Another creative way to handle a World Cup game at breakfast time is to dispense with the bar altogether. Jonathan Echeverry, founder and owner of Paper Plane Coffee Co., hosted a watch party for a 6 a.m. Ireland-Nigeria group stage game at the company’s brick-and-mortar shop in Montclair, NJ.

Echeverry, a huge supporter and season ticket holder with NY/NJ Gotham FC, hosted the party in partnership with Gotham because the match featured two Gotham FC players: midfielder Sinead Farrelly for Ireland and forward Ifeoma Onumonu for Nigeria.

“I think it’s just kind of serendipitous,” Echeverry said of showing an early game in a coffee shop.

Paper Plane showed the game with a projector and a TV screen, the latter usually used by guests to play video games. Turnout wasn’t huge: Echeverry said that six to eight people were there consistently, while other customers trickled in and hung out for a bit while they got their morning coffee. But Echeverry was heartened, and hopes to host more watch parties in the future.

“Instead of drinking, you know, a downer or a depressant like alcohol, if you’re drinking caffeine, you’re at least getting yourself ready for the rest of the day,” he said.

Wake up or stay up?

An all-time question of this World Cup is how fans will handle the early-morning games: Do you go to sleep and wake up before the game starts, or do you stay awake through kickoff?

Hoehne said he wondered the same thing before early games. “My question to folks as they walked in is, ‘did you wake up or stay up?’ and most of the people woke up, they tried to lay down at like 9:30 with their alarm set around one,” he said. “A few of the younger crowd said ‘stayed up.’”

A (slightly informal) poll conducted by The Messenger seemed to corroborate the general expectation: People are more likely to wake up for early morning games than stay up. However, for a large majority of people, it depends on the time.

Barnes said that many people will stay up for games that start at 2 a.m. or earlier. “When we get to the like, the 3 or 4 a.m. games, that's when people will set their alarms and commit for sure,” she said, adding that most people at bars won’t want to sit around for hours when there isn’t any alcohol service.

“Each age and energy level, I think kind of play into into it. So you have, you know, a modicum of night owls over the age of 35, and a lot more night owls under the age of 35,” Barnes said. “I think some of that is a little bit life-dependent, too.”

Nguyen is on team stay up. “I always think like, ‘oh, yeah, I’m gonna sleep and then wake up at midnight and then come to this thing.’ And no, you’re just too excited. Like you’re just gonna stay up and then hurt all day and the next day,” Nguyen said. “I'm old now. So it takes me like four days to recover from an all-nighter.”

Others, though, choose neither, instead preferring to sleep like normal and watch the game on delay at some point. Because of this, many bars replay big games the day after.

At Rough & Tumble, games are replayed as if they’re live, to give fans a similar live sports experience. For example, Rough & Tumble hosted a “Blackout Brunch” at 10 a.m. PT for folks who slept through the 2 a.m. U.S.-Sweden game.

“We have it at a very specific time. You get in here, if you are here late, you’ve missed the beginning of the game, which really kind of makes it feel more real,” Barnes said.

People coming for the replays are mostly “coming in on blackout,” Barnes said, meaning that they’re blocking alerts about the score before they come in. By controlling notifications and social media intake, Barnes said, “they are just as excited as if it was live.”

“The highs are higher, the lows are lower”

Hoehne said that, despite all of the factors against it — the 3 a.m. kickoff on a weeknight and the disappointing 0-0 result — the U.S.-Portugal game was a great atmosphere, filled with drums and chanting from the American Outlaws.

“Most of the people that were here were soccer fans. They were USA fans. They had their face painted. It was a traditional, well-attended, soccer watch party that aligns with all the other ones we’ve done in the past,” Hoehne said.

Many of the people who are drawn to Women’s World Cup watch parties are recognizing that this is a particularly exciting time for women’s soccer.

“I am loving the way the World Cup has played out this year,” Nguyen said. “With a bunch of these Cinderella stories, you know, these underdogs or these underfunded organizations, whether it’s their first time at the World Cup, or if nobody gave them the time of day because they were lower ranked, and they’re just coming out guns blazing and just shocking the world, I love that so much. That’s what’s really firing me up about the World Cup.”

Schaap, the South African Banter patron, echoed the sentiment. “We’re at a point in women’s sports where everything is more exciting,” she said. “The highs are higher, the lows are lower.”

Barnes said that the people stayed for the entirety of the U.S.’s midnight draw with Portugal, even though it was late and the result was somewhat underwhelming. They were cheering and groaning throughout, as a community. “This is what makes watching sports so fun and interesting, and emotional and exciting and horrible,” Barnes said with a laugh.

Nick Gawry, a patron at the 7 a.m. France-Morocco game, was also at Banter for the U.S.’s round of 16 loss. Gawry said that he appreciated the camaraderie of being in a bar surrounded by others for what was, in many ways, a very painful loss.

“I’m probably going to look back on that experience more fondly,” he said, compared to if he hadn’t been there at the bar, bright and early on a Sunday morning, making the best of both the time difference and the result.