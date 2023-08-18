Hurricane Hilary Is Headed to Southern California, and Could Disrupt Numerous Major Sporting Events

Los Angeles and San Diego are set to host 20 major professional sporting events from Friday through Wednesday, just when Hurricane Hilary is projected to hit Southern California.

SoCal-based teams in the NFL, MLB, WNBA and NWSL could see their scheduled contests disrupted by the category-4 hurricane's impact. Throughout the weekend, areas in the region are expected to get more than a year's worth of regular rainfall — with flash flooding and landslides expected, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It is the first time the National Hurricane Center has issued an alert of this magnitude for Southern California.

Los Angeles' MLB teams may have the most consequential disruptions, with just a month and a half left in the regular season. The Dodgers are riding the momentum of of an 11-game winning streak. The Angels, currently seven games out of the AL's last wild card spot, must create a winning streak of their own if they want to make their aggressive trade-deadline moves and decision to keep Shohei Ohtani count for anything. With both teams set to play at home this weekend, the rainfall could deal each a handful of postponements and future double-headers.

To that latter point, it was announced Friday afternoon that the Dodgers would at least be rescheduling Sunday's game against the Marlins, converting it into a double-header on Saturday:

Additionally, the NWSL announced Friday night that the Saturday night matchup in San Diego between the San Diego Wave and Gotham FC will be moved up two hours, kicking off at 5 p.m. PT instead of 7 p.m. PT.

The San Diego Padres are also scheduled to play at home every day through Wednesday, and they are still just five games back of the NL wild card as well.

This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Hilary off the Pacific coast of Mexico. NOAA via AP

Meanwhile, both Los Angeles NFL teams are set to host preseason games at SoFi Stadium during the hurricane, too. The Rams play the Raiders on Friday night, and the Chargers play the Saints on Sunday night. SoFi Stadium is not designed to be rain-proof, and a previous incident of rain during an event caused surfaces to become so slippery that it resulted in multiple injuries to patrons, according to The Messenger's Arash Markazi. This issue doesn't even account for the viability of a football game taking place there in the wake of flash flooding.

As if that wasn't enough, three of the region's professional soccer teams are scheduled to host matches over the weekend. The LA Galaxy of MLS host Real Salt Lake on Sunday night and LAFC hosts Colorado at the same time.

The WNBA's LA Sparks do not play at home this weekend, but they are scheduled to return to Crypto.com arena to play the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. And the aftermath of the hurricane could still pose complications in terms of getting that game played as well.

The hurricane is also expected to reach areas of Nevada, including Las Vegas, bringing heavy rain and possible flash flooding to that area as well, according to the Weather Channel. The Sparks have a game scheduled against the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday afternoon.