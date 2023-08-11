How the Collapsing Running Back Market Affects the NFL Draft

In 2011, Vikings running back Adrian Peterson signed a blockbuster six-year, $85 million extension making him the highest-paid back in NFL history. His $14.2 million average per year (APY) wasn’t too far behind the highest paid non-quarterback at the time, Richard Seymour ($15 million), and was within shouting distance of Peyton Manning ($23 million) as the highest paid player in the NFL.

Fast-forward a dozen years later and the quarterback market has more than doubled (Justin Herbert, $52 million APY) while the defensive line market has nearly doubled (T.J. Watt, $28 million APY). The running back market, however, hasn’t moved an inch. The league’s two best receiving backs — Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara — are the only two that top Peterson’s $14.2 APY, and just barely, at $16 million and $15 million APY, respectively.

The reasons why are well-documented. While numerous big contract flops (Ezekiel Elliott, Le’Veon Bell, Todd Gurley) have amplified the issue in the mainstream media, there’s also sound analytical reasoning to back it up. The running back value debate comes down to four main points:

1. Career length: There hasn’t been a 30-year old running back get 200 carries in a season since 2019

2. Injury risk: A 2016 study from Pro Football Logic found that the average running back is available for nearly a full game less per season than any other position in the NFL.

3. Value of the running game: Nine different teams gained more EPA from their passing game than the top rushing offense in the NFL last season (Eagles) got from their ground game.

4. Running backs’ role in rushing success: A 2021 PFF study found fairly conclusively that rushing success is mostly a product of run blocking/play calling/defensive look.

(If you want more depth on these points I’d recommend this from Brad Spielberger on running back contracts and this from Eric Eager on running back replaceability.)

You can agree or disagree with the points above, but it’s the reality of what NFL decision-makers are weighing during contract discussions. Where it gets interesting — and a little murky — is how this depressed market impacts NFL draft decisions. Four years of a rookie contract (or five, for first-rounders) and two years on the tag covers the high-end production window for almost all running backs (even ageless wonders like Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson didn’t have a positive EPA/carry season after ages 29 and 27, respectively). That way there’s never long-term commitment to get burned via injury/sharp decline, and always fresh legs to feed as much workload as coaches see fit.

That’s what we’re seeing occur with the likes of Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, and Tony Pollard on the tag. Said strategy — and the belief that you can’t find a game-changing running back in free agency — has been used by some to justify the high selections of Bijan Robinson (No. 8 overall to the Falcons) and Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12 to the Lions) last spring. The question now becomes: Is that a valid line of reasoning?

While there are a lot of confounding factors, simply because a running back is on a rookie contract it doesn’t change any of the four main points in the running back value debate listed above. There are really only three justifications that would make the line of reasoning valid:

1. Run-pass ratio: This is the one aspect that can genuinely flip the value equation. When you are a true 50-50 run-pass split offense, the difference between an elite back and above-average one will get amplified over the course of 300+ carries. That’s admittedly a limited market, however. The Falcons were the only team to run the ball more than they passed last season (50.8%) and only six other teams were over 45%. For the vast majority of the NFL (especially those with elite quarterbacks), they flat-out don’t want to be running it often enough for the value equation to tip in favor of running backs, making this whole debate a moot point.

2. Scouting running backs is easier than other positions: This is the real crux of the issue. If you know that Bijan Robinson will have the gravity of Christian McCaffrey or Derrick Henry then he’ll bring top-30 value to the table. While I put him in that air as a prospect, history hasn’t exactly supported that assuredness. Here’s a full list of first-round running backs since 2010:

2010: C.J. Spiller, Bills (9th overall); Ryan Mathews, Chargers (12th); Jahvid Best, Lions (30th)

2011: Mark Ingram, Saints (28th)

2012: Trent Richardson, Browns (3rd); Doug Martin, Buccaneers (31st); David Wilson, Giants (32nd)

2015: Todd Gurley, Rams (10th); Melvin Gordon, Chargers (15th)

2016: Zeke Elliott, Cowboys (4th)

2017: Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (4th); Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (8th)

2018: Saquon Barkley, Giants (2nd); Rashaad Penny, Seahawks (27th); Sony Michel, Patriots (31st)

2019: Josh Jacobs, Raiders (24th)

2020: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs (32nd)

2021: Najee Harris, Steelers (24th); Travis Etienne, Jaguars (25th)

2023: Bijan Robinson, Falcons (8th); Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (12th)

That’s 19 first-round backs prior to this spring. Of them, the most generous reading of their careers leaves us eight backs that could be described as top-end players (Martin, Gurley, Gordon, Elliott, McCaffrey, Barkley, Jacobs, Etienne). And of those eight, half had serious injury issues. That’s still better than, say, the hit-rate of first-round quarterbacks, but 42% is nowhere near the certainty with which the position is often billed in the draft.

3. Running backs have minimal learning curve: This one doesn’t take a data scientist to figure out. The last time there wasn’t a rookie 1,000-yard rusher was 2011 and the majority of those seasons in between had multiple 1,000-yard rookies. Depending on the study, peak running back production on average occurs somewhere two to four years into their NFL careers. Instead of waiting three to four years for a project, which often is the case along the offensive or defensive lines, any GM drafting a running back gets instant returns.

From a long-term perspective, however, this doesn’t change the calculus too much. It simply buys a GM more job security by prioritizing short-term gains over long-term team building. A six-to-seven year high-end shelf life still pales in comparison to the 10-plus years you’d expect from a receiver or offensive lineman and the 15-plus you’d expect from a quarterback. And while you’re paying backs considerably less on even first-round rookie deals than the open market as you can see below…

1. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers $16M

2. Alvin Kamara, Saints $15M

.

.

.

14. Bijan Robinson, Falcons $5.5M

15. Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons $5.3M

16. Nyheim Hines, $4.5M

17. Jahmyr Gibbs $4.5M

That still pales in comparison to the cap savings and value over open market at the price point when you hit on someone like Drake London, Garrett Wilson, or DeVonta Smith at receiver:

1. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins $30M

2. Davante Adams, Raiders $28M

.

.

.

42. DeVante Parker, Patriots $5.4M

43. Drake London, Falcons $5.4M

44. Garrett Wilson, Jets $5.1M

45. DeVonta Smith, Eagles $5M

46. Kendrick Bourne, Patriots $5M

That’s $20 million in savings versus the top of the market for receivers, as opposed to around $10 million for top running backs. With those kinds of numbers, it’s hard to justify taking a running back early in the draft. That doesn’t mean stop prioritizing them altogether, but considering how fruitful the mid-rounds have been in terms of running-back talent, that’s where resources should be given precedence.