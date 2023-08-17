How Brock Purdy Made It Back So Fast

At the exact moment Brock Purdy’s right arm began moving forward, it came to a halt. An opponent’s hand had slammed into Purdy’s forearm; the ball dislodged from his grasp, rather than firing forward Purdy’s arm bent back at the elbow, before he fell to the turf..

Cameras captured him on the sideline in the aftermath, grimacing and shaking his head as he told 49ers staff that his arm felt weak and he was unable to throw. He returned to the game after backup Josh Johnson was forced from the NFC title game in Philadelphia with his own injury, managing to unleash two short passes. By the end of that afternoon the 49ers’ season was over, and the next day Purdy’s 2023 season was thrown into doubt when he was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his throwing elbow.

The injury came on January 29, but surgery was not conducted until March 10 due to swelling in the elbow. If Purdy underwent traditional Tommy John surgery, often performed on baseball pitchers to repair torn UCLs, that would have sidelined the Niners signal caller for the entire upcoming season. Specialist Dr. Keith Meister opted for an InternalBrace repair on Purdy’s elbow.

Meister, the Texas Rangers’ team physician, more recently performed Tommy John surgery on Rangers ace Jacob deGrom following the pitcher’s UCL tear in June. Meister confirmed to The Messenger that Purdy received an InteralBrace repair but, citing patient confidentiality, didn’t provide specific information on Purdy’s injury or recovery. He did provide an overview of the InternalBrace procedure, giving insight into why, rather than missing all of 2023, Purdy is now expected to be San Francisco’s Week 1 starter. The expected recovery time for the quarterback was projected to be six months, but Purdy was back under center and turning heads in training camp in less than five.

The UCL, or Ulnar Collateral Ligament, is a band of tissue on the inside of the elbow. It helps maintain stability in the joint, particularly when throwing, connecting the three main bones in the elbow (ulna, radius and humerus). The UCL allows the elbow to bend, straighten, twist and rotate.

Most commonly occurring in pitchers due to overuse, a tear of the UCL causes instability of the elbow, weakness in grip strength and loss of function. This injury is less common in quarterbacks, with most cases stemming from trauma to the area like a fall or a hit to the area.

When an athlete tears the UCL in the elbow, there are three different types of surgical repairs possible to reinforce the ligament. Historically, the most common path has been a Tommy John procedure. First performed in 1974 on its namesake, it involves taking a piece of tendon from somewhere else in the body, usually from the forearm or hamstring, and using it to reinforce the existing elbow ligament.

However, in the last decade, the InternalBrace procedure has become more prominent. The brace is a polyester woven device, resembling a shoelace, that reinforces the ligament rather than using a tendon. There is also a hybrid procedure, invented by Meister in 2018, that uses both a brace and a tendon graft for increased reinforcement.

“A brace gives you two advantages,” Meister says. “Biomechanically, it’s strengthening your construct and can [withstand] higher stresses, especially through the rehab process. The second thing that I found is there's an incredible reaction to that brace in the surrounding tissues. The body responds favorably and grows in and around this thing almost like a latticework work from vines pulling up the side of a house. The huge advantage of just an InternalBrace in a lot of players, not every player, is that the recovery time frame is a lot quicker.”

According to Meister, any iterations of an UCL surgery requires throwers to be placed in a hinged arm brace immediately after surgery. By the five to seven day mark after both Tommy John surgery and InternalBrace, the goal is to gradually increase the range of motion within the elbow and surrounding muscles. From here, the rehabilitation timelines begin to diverge.

Despite both tracks beginning with hand and wrist exercise from the first day post-surgery, InternalBrace recipients are typically out of the hinged arm brace in four weeks, compared to six weeks for Tommy John. Working to restore full range of motion and strengthen surrounding muscle groups, patients with Braces begin a plyometrics program by week 10. (Plyometrics refer to the use of a heavier back to imitate the strains put on an elbow as throwers ease back into a throwing program.) In Tommy John patients, these exercises do not begin until the four month, or 16 week, mark.

“Ultimately, we start our throwing program in three months with an InternalBrace,” Meister says. “We don’t start that training program till six months with a hybrid or Tommy John procedure. You're looking at, on average, 13 to 14 months recovery after Tommy John for a pitcher whereas, with an InternalBrace procedure, it could be seven-and-a-half to eight months. Six months is for a position player in baseball and potentially a quarterback. That’s what we aim for. Can it be quicker? It potentially can.”

A main reason for the discrepancy in recovery times when comparing quarterbacks and pitchers are the biomechanics involved in both throwing motions, particularly in the loading of the elbow. A quarterback’s throwing motion puts less stress on the medial elbow because of a variance in arm position throughout the windup and arm slot upon release of the ball. In a pitcher, these stresses are amplified. “There are two spikes in load on the medial elbow when you’re throwing a baseball,” Meister says. “Late cocking, when the arm is back into ultimate laid-back position, and then right before release, you get another spike that’s not as high. You just don’t have those same mechanics and loads on the elbow when you're throwing a football.”

In simpler terms: “It’d be awfully hard to throw a football like you throw a baseball. It's too bulky, it's too heavy. It's just physically not a possibility. The arm is much tighter into the body with a football throw, where the arm gets away from the body on a baseball throw.”

Tom House, who pitched eight seasons in the MLB and spent eight years as a pitching coach, is now a respected private coach specializing in the biomechanics of throwing. Earning a doctorate in sports psychology, he has written or co-written 22 books on the mechanics of throwing, and his lists of clients include Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. House echoed Meister’s observation.

“The arm action is the same, it’s just a shorter arm path,” House says. “Because the football weighs three times as much as the baseball, you obviously can’t get the same arm extension on the back side or front side.”

Learning from former Padres trainer Dick Dent 30 years ago, House has integrated throwing of footballs into the routines of the pitchers he works with. The heavier football helps strengthen the arm while simultaneously refining pitching mechanics.

“[Dent] figured out early on that the guys that can make it spiral the best are usually the most mechanically sound pitchers, so I just borrowed the idea,” House says. “You can’t throw a football wrong biomechanically and make it spiral. Just being a quarterback forces them to have pretty good mechanics to start with.

“But the bottom line is, except for the stride length and the timing of throwing a football, it’s the same kinematic sequence, the same energy translation and virtually the same mechanics all the way through.”

Discrepancies that increase injury risk in baseball are the weight of the ball and the slope of the pitcher’s mound. According to House, the combination of a declined slope while throwing a five ounce ball creates massive amounts of arm speed, and therefore puts greater tension on the elbow to decelerate the arm. With a 15 ounce football on a flat surface, there is less arm speed generated, and therefore less tension on the arm.

“The five-ounce ball going fast down the mound puts extra acceleration strength, and obviously requires more deceleration strength in the total arm,” House says. “The injuries that occur in football, in my experience when they ended up having a Tommy John, it’s usually from a trauma, from getting hit from behind. It’s not necessarily from throwing too much with the football.

“I’ve been working with quarterbacks now for about 15 to 18 years and there’s a lot more shoulder injuries than there are elbow injuries for a quarterback.”

Many around the NFL wondered how Purdy’s injury and corresponding surgery would impact his return date, especially after San Francisco inked Sam Darnold to a one-year deal during free agency and retained Trey Lance, the third pick of the 2021 Draft who entered last season as the team’s starter before breaking his ankle in Week 2.

But the developments since that Sunday afternoon in January have left little doubt surrounding the 49ers’ quarterback depth chart. Healthy once again, taking a majority of the first team reps and surrounded by talented playmakers, Purdy appears primed to pick up where he left off for a team with Super Bowl expectations.