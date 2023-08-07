Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape Charge

Javier Loya, a minority owner of the Houston Texans since 2002 and co-founder and CEO of OTC Global Holdings, LP, is facing one count of first-degree rape, one count of third-degree sexual abuse and five counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Kentucky.
The arrest warrant was issued on May 10, according to Mike Florio of NBC Sports, and the pretrial conference is set for Aug. 22.
“Mr. Loya is innocent and has pled not guilty to all charges,” Andrew Sarne, Loya’s attorney, said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle. “He unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and will vigorously defend his innocence,” adding that Loya has voluntarily taken and “100% passed a polygraph test that confirms his innocence and looks forward to being vindicated in court.”
An NFL spokesperson told NBC Sports: “The club promptly notified the league of the serious pending charges against Mr. Loya after they were filed. Mr. Loya has not been permitted to participate in any league or club activity during this process. He is no longer on any league committees.”
- Tom Brady to Become Minority Owner in Las Vegas Raiders: Report
- NFL Owners Approve Josh Harris’ Washington Commanders Purchase
- NFL Punter Cut amid Gang Rape Rumors is Exonerated, Practicing with Jets
- Houston Police Officer Suspended After Woman Shot in the Face
- New Jersey Attorney Accused in Series of Boston Sexual Assaults Faces Additional Rape, Battery Charges
- Tom Brady in Talks to Become Part Owner of Raiders: Report
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Prep Basketball Star Cooper Flagg Reclassifies, Now Likely No. 1 Recruit in Class of 2024Sports
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- New York Liberty Clinch WNBA Playoff Berth, Eye Even Greater PrizeSports
- How the Collapsing Running Back Market Affects the NFL DraftSports
- Cedric Mullins Will Return to Orioles’ Lineup Friday NightSports
- Women’s World Cup: Spain, Sweden Advance to SemifinalsSports
- Raiders Star Receiver Davante Adams Exits Practice with Leg InjurySports
- New Study Highlights Yet Another Health Concern With FootballHealth
- Iowa Aims To Break Women’s Basketball Attendance Record With ‘Crossover at Kinnick’Sports
- Floyd Mayweather Is Helping Over 100 People Displaced by Maui WildfiresEntertainment
- Tyler Adams Transfer to Chelsea Falls Through: ReportSports
- Former Baylor Coach Art Briles Hired By New Dallas Spring Football TeamSports