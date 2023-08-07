Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape Charge - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape Charge

A warrant for Javier Loya was issued in May

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Houston Texans minority owner Javier Loya is facing a rape charge in Kentucky.Bob Levey/Getty Images

Javier Loya, a minority owner of the Houston Texans since 2002 and co-founder and CEO of OTC Global Holdings, LP, is facing one count of first-degree rape, one count of third-degree sexual abuse and five counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Kentucky.

The arrest warrant was issued on May 10, according to Mike Florio of NBC Sports, and the pretrial conference is set for Aug. 22.

“Mr. Loya is innocent and has pled not guilty to all charges,” Andrew Sarne, Loya’s attorney, said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle. “He unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and will vigorously defend his innocence,” adding that Loya has voluntarily taken and “100% passed a polygraph test that confirms his innocence and looks forward to being vindicated in court.”

An NFL spokesperson told NBC Sports: “The club promptly notified the league of the serious pending charges against Mr. Loya after they were filed. Mr. Loya has not been permitted to participate in any league or club activity during this process. He is no longer on any league committees.”

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.