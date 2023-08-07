Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape Charge

Javier Loya, a minority owner of the Houston Texans since 2002 and co-founder and CEO of OTC Global Holdings, LP, is facing one count of first-degree rape, one count of third-degree sexual abuse and five counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Kentucky.

The arrest warrant was issued on May 10, according to Mike Florio of NBC Sports, and the pretrial conference is set for Aug. 22.

“Mr. Loya is innocent and has pled not guilty to all charges,” Andrew Sarne, Loya’s attorney, said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle. “He unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and will vigorously defend his innocence,” adding that Loya has voluntarily taken and “100% passed a polygraph test that confirms his innocence and looks forward to being vindicated in court.”

An NFL spokesperson told NBC Sports: “The club promptly notified the league of the serious pending charges against Mr. Loya after they were filed. Mr. Loya has not been permitted to participate in any league or club activity during this process. He is no longer on any league committees.”