Houston Astros’ Framber Valdez No-Hits the Cleveland Guardians

Just hours after his Houston Astros were among baseball’s biggest trade deadline winners, Framber Valdez added a special flourish by pitching the 321st no-hitter in MLB history against the Cleveland Guardians in a 2-0 victory Tuesday night.

The lefty was both dominant and efficient, striking out seven and walking just one as he etched his name in the history books. Because that walk led to a ground-ball double play two batters later that ended the top of the fifth inning, Valdez faced only 27 batters, the minimum number possible in a nine-inning game. He also threw a mere 93 pitches, the fourth-fewest ever in a no-hitter.

With Kyle Tucker supplying the scoring with a two-run single in the bottom of the third, Valdez didn’t need anything else in order to make short work of the Guardians.

Last year, the 29-year-old native of the Dominican Republic led all American League pitchers in innings and finished fifth in Cy Young voting. He’s having another strong season in 2023. Through Tuesday’s game, he has a 3.07 ERA in 135.0 innings. He’s also seeking the second World Series title of his career after getting the win in the Game 6 clincher against the Philadelphia Phillies last November.

Prior to the game, the Astros made some of the biggest headlines in baseball by acquiring three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander in a deadline trade with the New York Mets. Verlander had spent five seasons in Houston before joining the Mets last off-season, and he returns as the undisputed ace in the Astros’ rotation. But by the end of the night, the spotlight was no longer his.

Valdez recorded the third no-hitter of 2023, and he became the second solo pitcher to throw a no-no this season — joining Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees, who threw a perfect game in June. (The other was a combined no-hitter by a trio of Detroit Tigers on July 8.) Valdez’s no-hitter was also the 16th in Astros history; the most recent previous no-hitter for the franchise came in Game 4 of last year’s World Series, a combined no-no by Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly.

The last solo no-hitter for the Astros came on Sept. 1, 2019 — and it was thrown by none other than Verlander, whose return makes Houston a formidable threat to get back to the World Series. For his part, Valdez’s historic night put everyone on notice.