Henry Ruggs, Former Raiders First-Round Pick, Sentenced to 3 to 10 Years in Prison

After accepting a plea deal in May, former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for a 2021 car crash that killed a woman, according to CBS Las Vegas's David Charn.

In Nov. 2021, Ruggs was driving his sports car at 156 miles per hour while under the influence of alcohol, ultimately crashing into a car and killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. Prosecutors said Ruggs's blood alcohol level was 0.1, which is twice the legal limit in Nevada.

In a statement to the court, Ruggs, 24, said his guilty plea will allow him to begin healing.

“I sincerely apologize for my actions the morning of Nov. 2, 2021,” Ruggs said. “My actions are not a true reflection of me.”

Ruggs played 20 games for the Raiders from 2020-2021, starting in all but one of them.