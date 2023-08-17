Hawaii Town Where Fires Originated Could Still Kick off High School Football

As some Maui schools began this week, athletic directors from the Maui Interscholastic League met to discuss a possible return-to-play plan in the wake of devastating fires that have killed more than 100 people.

The town of Lahaina experienced particular devastation. But the town's high school football team may still gear up to take the field.

High school football was scheduled to start last weekend, but the historic fires that ravaged Lahaina have left more than 1,000 people missing. It's thus unclear exactly when Lahainaluna High School could start its season.

The school's campus was reportedly spared amid the fires, though school officials must give the football team the OK to compete. Teams also must practice for 10 days before playing their first game.

“We’ll be there and we’ll take, pick it up from where we left off," Lahainaluna co-head football coach Dean Rickard told Hawaii News Now. “Everything is still up in the air, but they’re looking at potential solutions and trying. All the athletic directors, the principals, as well as the school superintendents, are just trying to look for a way to hopefully allow the schools and Lahainaluna to open up.

“It’ll take their minds off it if only for a moment, you know, in that time or whatever, three-to-four hours that we’re together," he added. "Sharing their experiences, sharing their thoughts, sometimes that can help in the healing process. If you ask me how important it is, very, very important.”

It's not the first time high school sporting events, football included, have been altered by wildfires. As wildfires have hit California in recent years, high school football teams have had their seasons interrupted by wildfires, according to The Mercury News.

Most Maui schools are re-opening this week, but some schools remain closed. Lahainaluna High is one of the schools will re-open only when officials deem it safe.

For Lahainaluna High School, a condensed regular-season schedule is possible, giving them enough time to participate in the state tournament later this fall.

“Our board is ready to call a meeting as soon as they kind of figure out and decide what they want to do with the transfers or if the Lahainaluna participates or if they need time," said Chris Chun, the Hawaii High School Athletic Association executive director, according to Hawaii News Now.

“We’re going to adjust whatever we need to adjust, we’re going to do whatever we can to make sure that they’re part of our fall tournament sports.”