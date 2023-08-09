‘Hard Knocks’ Wants You to Know One Thing: Aaron Rodgers and the Jets Are Happy

History suggests that if New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is unhappy, there’s legitimate cause for concern over how he’ll react. So after Rodgers told reporters in July that the NFL “forced” the filming of HBO’s Hard Knocks “down our throats,” one could imagine the four-time MVP being frosty throughout filming.

But when Rodgers first appears on-camera during the season premiere, which aired Tuesday night, there’s no sense of contempt. No uneasiness. He emerges from the Jets facility, coolly walks by, greets a cameraman — “You guys got me good?” — and strolls onto the practice field. Fans cheer out for him as he joins up with very giddy coaches and teammates.

“I watched you my whole life!” receiver Mecole Hardman squeals to Rodgers. “Being on a team with you now, I can’t wait to tell my son: ‘This guy right there? I played with him.’”

Even for his peers, Rodgers is the star attraction of the NFL’s most compelling team. From the get-go, this year’s edition of Hard Knocks hammers that point home.

The Jets have good reason to gush over Rodgers’ arrival. New York touts one of the NFL’s best defensive units (No. 5 in defensive DVOA last season) — headlined by defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner — which keyed a 6–3 start. Despite receiver Garrett Wilson’s breakout rookie campaign, the Jets' offense lagged (26th in DVOA), torpedoing their playoff chances. Rodgers, 39, offers a special salve; he’s one of the greatest passers of his era, less than 18 months removed from being crowned a back-to-back league MVP.

“Everyone is chasing the top-tier quarterback because they change games,” Jets coach Robert Saleh tells Hard Knocks’ cameras. “They change entire locker rooms.”

At one point, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich tells his unit during a film session: “I don’t give a f--- what goes down this year.” With Rodgers in New York, he says, “We will always be in games this year, no matter what.”

Rodgers himself looks happy. After a years-long passive-aggressive relationship with the Green Bay Packers and a turbulent exit, joy must count for something. There are smaller gestures captured by Hard Knocks, like complex handshakes with teammates and no-look passes. There are also the larger ones, like taking a $35 million restructure of his contract and his hands-on mentoring of Wilson. It all suggests he’s enjoying the world he’s stepped into, a Jets team that is simultaneously balancing the urgency of its present makeup while laying the foundations for the future.

Hard Knocks is at its best when organically uncovering captivating, eccentric personalities, sometimes generating viral scenes. Rex Ryan’s “Let’s go eat a snack!” speech and DeAndre Hopkins’ tussle with DeAngelo Hall remain some of the most memorable moments in the show’s history. That kind of moment isn’t there in this episode.

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton instigated the first chance in this year’s show for a viral (or, from the team’s perspective, distracting) moment, when he made comments about his predecessor in Denver, Nathaniel Hackett, now the Jets’ offensive coordinator and Rodgers’ former OC and buddy. But the Hard Knocks crew either didn’t capture anything beyond what we’ve already seen or they chose not to share it, perhaps in order to appease their star. Less than two minutes of Tuesday’s 53-minute episode centers on the Payton-Hackett beef.

Beyond that, the most telling scene from the premiere might be when Liev Schreiber, the voice of Hard Knocks, arrives for an in-person chat with Rodgers, descending onto the practice field via helicopter. The appearance encapsulates just how far the series will go to soothe Rodgers — and potentially crack the door for more candid (and viral) moments from the QB down the line.

Rodgers, a huge fan of Schreiber’s, tells the actor that he and the Jets are wary of the crews being around. Considering how hostile New York can be when there’s even a hint that something’s about to go wrong, perhaps he has a point.

“You’ve made a lot of New Yorkers happy,” Schreiber tells him. Rodgers quips: “So far.”