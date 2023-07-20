Gymnastics Federation: Russians and Belarusians Can Be Neutral Athletes - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Gymnastics Federation: Russians and Belarusians Can Be Neutral Athletes

The FIG’s decision, in line with the IOC, will allow approved 'neutral' athletes to compete in events after January 1

Published |Updated
Kari Anderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The IOC placed sanctions against Russia and Belarus in February 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Despite sanctions related to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian gymnasts will still be allowed to compete internationally, the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique announced in a statement Wednesday.

The FIG, the Belgium-based gymnastics governing body, will allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete as “individual neutral athletes,” separate from their country’s government and national federations or Olympic committees.

In the statement, the FIG condemned the violence in Ukraine and offered support for victims of war before reaffirming the body’s desire “to respect the right of all athletes, regardless of their nationality, to be treated without discrimination.”

The federation will require a “strict requirement of neutrality” to participate. Athletes hoping to participate as neutral individuals will need to apply with the FIG. If conditions are met and athletes are granted neutral status, they will be allowed to participate in FIG-affiliated events starting January 1, 2024.

Read More

“By accepting Russian and Belarusian gymnasts to participate in competitions as independent neutral athletes, the FIG is ensuring that the rights of all athletes are respected and is sending a message to the world that Gymnastics is seeking peace,” FIG President Morinari Watanabe said in the statement.

Regarding the 2024 Paris Olympics, the FIG said the return to FIG events “may include Olympic qualification events for Paris 2024, [but] the decision on whether Russian and Belarusian athletes will be eligible to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is the responsibility of the IOC.”

The International Olympic Committee placed sanctions against Russia and Belarus in February 2022, soon after Russia invaded Ukraine. The IOC’s current recommendations allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in IOC-related events as neutral individuals.

But the IOC announced last week that it won’t send official invitations to Russia and Belarus for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The committee didn’t signal either way whether athletes would be allowed to participate under a neutral flag next summer.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.