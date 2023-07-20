Gymnastics Federation: Russians and Belarusians Can Be Neutral Athletes

Despite sanctions related to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian gymnasts will still be allowed to compete internationally, the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique announced in a statement Wednesday.

The FIG, the Belgium-based gymnastics governing body, will allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete as “individual neutral athletes,” separate from their country’s government and national federations or Olympic committees.

In the statement, the FIG condemned the violence in Ukraine and offered support for victims of war before reaffirming the body’s desire “to respect the right of all athletes, regardless of their nationality, to be treated without discrimination.”

The federation will require a “strict requirement of neutrality” to participate. Athletes hoping to participate as neutral individuals will need to apply with the FIG. If conditions are met and athletes are granted neutral status, they will be allowed to participate in FIG-affiliated events starting January 1, 2024.

“By accepting Russian and Belarusian gymnasts to participate in competitions as independent neutral athletes, the FIG is ensuring that the rights of all athletes are respected and is sending a message to the world that Gymnastics is seeking peace,” FIG President Morinari Watanabe said in the statement.

Regarding the 2024 Paris Olympics, the FIG said the return to FIG events “may include Olympic qualification events for Paris 2024, [but] the decision on whether Russian and Belarusian athletes will be eligible to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is the responsibility of the IOC.”

The International Olympic Committee placed sanctions against Russia and Belarus in February 2022, soon after Russia invaded Ukraine. The IOC’s current recommendations allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in IOC-related events as neutral individuals.

But the IOC announced last week that it won’t send official invitations to Russia and Belarus for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The committee didn’t signal either way whether athletes would be allowed to participate under a neutral flag next summer.