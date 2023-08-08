Green Bay Packers Favored to Miss the Playoffs for First Time Since 2009 - The Messenger
Green Bay Packers Favored to Miss the Playoffs for First Time Since 2009

A prominent sportsbook gives Green Bay an implied 67% chance to miss the postseason

Max Rego and Neil Paine
The Packers’ offense rests heavily on quarterback Jordan Love and running back Aaron Jones Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

When the Green Bay Packers miss the playoffs, it is typically a surprise. But according to Las Vegas, that is the expectation heading into the 2023 season.

According to BetMGM, the Packers are +165 to make the playoffs and -200 to miss the postseason. Per archived data from SportsOddHistory.com, that marks the first time since at least 2009 that sportsbooks have Green Bay favored to miss the playoffs.

The Packers are tied for the worst playoff odds in the NFC North, behind the Detroit Lions (-150), Minnesota Vikings (+125) and even with the Chicago Bears (+165).

If we convert the Packers' moneyline odds to an implied probability, the Vegas books give Green Bay just a 37.7% chance to make the playoffs — well below their preseason average of 71.5% from 2009-2022:

Heading into the 2009 season, Green Bay was coming off a 6-10 mark in 2008, the first year of the Aaron Rodgers (and post-Brett Favre) era. Fast-forward to this season, the first of the Jordan Love (and post-Rodgers) era, the Packers are coming off an 8-9 mark and facing even greater questions. The franchise missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018, and for the first time under head coach Matt LaFleur.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2023 first-rounder, a 2023 second-rounder, a 2023 sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-rounder that becomes a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the snaps this season.

Whether Green Bay can prove the oddsmakers wrong will depend heavily on Love. Since being selected as the heir apparent to Rodgers in the 2020 NFL Draft, the 24-year-old has appeared in just 10 games, with one start — which came in Week 9 of the 2021 season against the Kansas City Chiefs, as Rodgers sat out due to testing positive for COVID-19.

During that game, a 13-7 loss to Kansas City, Love completed 19-of-34 passes for 190 touchdowns, one touchdown and one interception.

Love is not going it alone, however. The Packers still sport the running back tandem of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, along with promising second-year wideout Christian Watson and a top-10 offensive line, per Pro Football Focus.

