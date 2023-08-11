Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo Out for FIBA World Cup - The Messenger
Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo Out for FIBA World Cup

The international basketball star had a surgical procedure on his knee in July and hasn’t been cleared by doctors to return to action

Javon Edmonds
Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the FIBA World Cup with a left knee injury.Maja Hitij/Getty Images

After undergoing a surgical procedure on his left knee in June, Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo announced that he will not play for Greece in this month's FIBA World Cup.

A little more than two months removed from the start of the NBA season, the Bucks’ star has not been cleared by doctors to return to the court.

Other international superstars who will miss the 2023 FIBA World Cup included San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

