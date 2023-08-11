Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo Out for FIBA World Cup

TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors
After undergoing a surgical procedure on his left knee in June, Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo announced that he will not play for Greece in this month's FIBA World Cup.
A little more than two months removed from the start of the NBA season, the Bucks’ star has not been cleared by doctors to return to the court.
Other international superstars who will miss the 2023 FIBA World Cup included San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
