Gotham FC Signs Spanish Forward Esther González

Gotham FC has signed forward Esther González through 2025, with a mutual option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday morning.

González, a member of the Spanish national team, is Real Madrid's all-time leading scorer.

“I am excited and honored to join Gotham FC, one of the top clubs in the NWSL,” González said in a statement. “As I continue my journey in football, I look forward to my next challenge in a competitive league where I will face the best players in the world in every game.”

The Spanish captain has scored 26 goals in 42 international appearances, helping the Spaniards win this year's FIFA World Cup.

“We are excited to welcome Esther González and the quality that she will bring to the team,” said Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amorós in a statement. “She fits well into our attractive style of play; she is a winner who works tirelessly on the press for the team, and she has an unbelievable hunger for goals and trophies. We cannot wait to welcome her into the team.”

Gotham FC defender Ali Krieger hinted at González joining the team earlier this month while speaking with the soccer show Men In Blazers, and was excited about the upcoming signing.

"She's super technical," Krieger told Men In Blazers. "She is willing to get on the ball, she's getting in positions into the spaces, into the pockets where she needs to be. She's able to turn under pressure. ...That's what we need at this level and in clubs. So I'm very happy about that."