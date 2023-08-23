Gotham FC Signs Spanish Forward Esther González

Gotham FC has signed forward Esther González through 2025, with a mutual option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday morning.
González, a member of the Spanish national team, is Real Madrid's all-time leading scorer.
“I am excited and honored to join Gotham FC, one of the top clubs in the NWSL,” González said in a statement. “As I continue my journey in football, I look forward to my next challenge in a competitive league where I will face the best players in the world in every game.”
The Spanish captain has scored 26 goals in 42 international appearances, helping the Spaniards win this year's FIFA World Cup.
“We are excited to welcome Esther González and the quality that she will bring to the team,” said Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amorós in a statement. “She fits well into our attractive style of play; she is a winner who works tirelessly on the press for the team, and she has an unbelievable hunger for goals and trophies. We cannot wait to welcome her into the team.”
Gotham FC defender Ali Krieger hinted at González joining the team earlier this month while speaking with the soccer show Men In Blazers, and was excited about the upcoming signing.
"She's super technical," Krieger told Men In Blazers. "She is willing to get on the ball, she's getting in positions into the spaces, into the pockets where she needs to be. She's able to turn under pressure. ...That's what we need at this level and in clubs. So I'm very happy about that."
- Bilingual Signs Warn English-Speaking Tourists to Stay Away From Spanish Beach, But Locals Are Welcome
- Texas Governor Signs Bill Barring Transgender Athletes in College Sports
- Spanish Prosecutors Investigate Racism Against Soccer Star
- PSG Forward Kylian Mbappé Rejects Transfer to Al Hilal of the Saudi Professional League
- Tulane Will Require Coaches, Staff to Sign Nondisclosure Agreements to Prevent Sports Betting Issues
- ‘Contigo Jenni’: NWSL Players Show Support for Jenni Hermoso
- Staggered Starts and a Stunned Ending: Viktor Hovland Calls FedEx Cup Title ’Pretty Surreal’Sports
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Rubiales’s Mother Goes on Hunger Strike Over ‘Inhuman and Bloodthirsty Hunt’Sports
- Simone Biles Wins Record 8th US Gymnastics Title a Decade After Her FirstNews
- Aaron Rodgers Finally Played for the Jets: Here’s How It WentSports
- Cody Bellinger Continues To Build Free Agency Resume During MVP-Caliber SeasonSports
- Team USA’s Highest-Paid Player Brandon Ingram Has ‘Frustrating’ Struggles At FIBA World CupSports
- New York Mets Kindly Ask Shohei Ohtani to Not Break Anything Else in StadiumSports
- Rubiales Timeline: Spanish Prosecutors Open Sex Abuse Investigation, RFEF Sets Emergency Meeting for MondaySports
- Lonzo Ball Vows NBA Return: ‘I’m Going to Play Again’Sports
- LeBron James and the Lakers Offer Support for El Segundo Little League Team in World Series FinalEntertainment
- San Diego State Quarterback Accidentally Smacks Official in the Face With FootballSports