Lucas Glover Collects Second Straight PGA Tour Win at the Fedex St. Jude Championship

The beat marches on for Lucas Glover. A week after winning the Wyndham Championship to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Glover captured the first leg of the postseason at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., knocking off Patrick Cantlay on the first hole of a sudden death playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday.

The two were knotted at 15-under-par at the end of regulation, with Glover — the 36-hole and 54-hole leader — posting a final-round one-under-par 69 and Cantlay firing a six-under-par 64, the low round of the day.

On the first playoff hole, the par-four 18th, Cantlay hooked his tee shot into the water. The 2021 FedEx Cup champion gave himself a look at par, but his putt from just inside 22 feet burned the right edge. With Glover already in with a par, that was that.

Glover picked up his sixth career PGA Tour victory, adding to résumé that includes a win at the 2009 U.S. Open. After a win at the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship, Glover went more than a decade without a win on tour and even had to go back to the Korn Ferry Tour finals twice.

He is now the first player to win in consecutive weeks on tour since Tony Finau won the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic in July of last year.

Glover also now ranks fourth in the FedEx Cup standings, trailing Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy — who occupy, in a different order, the top three spots in the Official World Golf Ranking.

“You work hard no matter what,” Glover told CBS Sports’ Amanda Renner after the playoff. “Whether you’re fighting something, or you’re playing great, you just work hard, because you never know when it can turn, and it’s turned very quickly for me, and luckily been in a good frame of mind to take advantage of it.”

Glover, 43, moves to 16th in the U.S. Ryder Cup points list. It is unlikely that he will make it into the top six (the threshold needed to qualify automatically) by the end of the BMW Championship next week, but he’s making a compelling case for a captain’s pick. When asked on Sunday if he had any thoughts on the Ryder Cup, Glover said, “I’ve never made it, and I want to.”

Glover had an up and down day before hoisting the trophy on Sunday. First, play was suspended at 12:47 p.m. CT due to inclement weather, with players returning to the course at 2:20 p.m. Glover, holding a one-stroke lead over Taylor Moore, started his final round shortly after.

He got off to a sluggish start, making just one birdie over his first 13 holes. His tee shot on the par-three 14th found the water, leading to a bogey, but he responded with a birdie at the par-five 16th and scrambled for par at the 17th.

At the 18th, needing a birdie to win, his putt from just outside 22 feet came up a foot short.

By that point, Cantlay had been done with his round for nearly 30 minutes. Starting the day five shots back of Glover, the eight-time Tour winner carded three birdies on each nine, including a chip-in at the 10th and two straight on the 15th and 16th.

Though he faltered in the playoff, Cantlay moved up to fifth in the FedEx Cup Standings as he prepares for the BMW Championship, which he has won in each of the last two years.

McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood finished a shot out of the playoff at 14-under-par. McIlroy, playing with Cantlay in the fourth-to-last pairing, fired a bogey-free 65, including a birdie at the 18th, but the Ulsterman will rue his inability to birdie the par-five 16th after leaving himself just 185 yards from the pin off the tee.

Fleetwood, who continues to knock on the door for his first PGA Tour victory (he has six wins on the DP World Tour), was fairly sharp in his final-round two-under-par 68, ranking 13th on the day in strokes gained off the tee and 21st in strokes gained on approach.

However, facing a birdie putt from just inside 20 feet to match Cantlay in the clubhouse at 15-under-par, the Englishman missed on the low side.

Moore finished in solo fifth at 12-under-par, his position aided by two late birdies after four front-nine bogeys saw him fall out of contention.

The group in a tie for sixth at 11-under-par included Jordan Spieth, who struggled with his ball striking all day, and Max Homa, who made a pair of double bogeys and an eagle during a hectic closing nine.

The playoffs move to the BMW Championship, set for this Thursday-Sunday at Olympia Fields Country Club just outside of Chicago.

The top 70 in the FedEx standings qualified for the first leg of the postseason, with the top 50 moving on to next week. Notables to miss the cutoff include RBC Canadian Open champion Nick Hardy (52nd) and nine-time tour winner Matt Kuchar (66th) — the only player to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs in each year of its existence (since 2007).

2021 U.S. Ryder Cup team member Harris English (49th), 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (47th) and reigning tour rookie of the year Cameron Young (46th) were among those to just squeak into the field for the BMW Championship.

After next week, the top 30 in the standings move on to the Tour Championship, set for Aug. 24-27 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.