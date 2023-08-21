Golfer Alexa Pano Turned 19 and Turned in the Scorecard of Her Life - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Golfer Alexa Pano Turned 19 and Turned in the Scorecard of Her Life

Pano became the youngest player to win an LPGA event this season — and the youngest to win on tour since 2016

Published |Updated
Max Rego
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Pano finished at eight-under-par, then won in a playoff over Esther Henseleit and Gabriella Cowley. Octavio Passos/Getty Images

On the day she turned 19, American golfer Alex Pano turned in the scorecard of her life. Shooting a final-round, six-under-par 66 in Northern Ireland, she celebrated her birthday on Sunday by becoming the youngest player to win an LPGA event this season — and the youngest to win on tour since 2016.

Pano finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational at eight-under-par 281, then outlasted Esther Henseleit and Gabriella Cowley in a sudden-death playoff to pick up her first career win.

“Gosh, this is so surreal. I mean, I still haven’t processed it,” Pano said. “Just so cool.”

Pano became the youngest winner on tour since Canadian Brooke Henderson (18 years, nine months, 23 days) won the Portland Classic in July 2016. Henderson, now 25, ranks 10th in the Rolex World Rankings and has won two major titles.

Henseleit, from Germany, and Cowley, from England, matched Pano at the top of the leaderboard after 72 holes with a two-under-par 70 and three-under-par 69, respectively.

In the playoff, Henseleit was eliminated on the first playoff hole, with Pano and Cowley carding birdies. On the second playoff hole, Pano scrambled for par after her tee shot found the trees, matching Cowley again.

Read More

On the third playoff hole, Pano, whose father, Rick, doubles as her caddy, finally got the upper hand, birdieing the par-five 18th to take the title.

"I've really wanted to win this event, because it was on my birthday," Pano said. "My best friend can [attest], it's been for like, two months now I've been saying that."

When Pano was 14, she was the youngest participant in the first Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2019. She turned pro last year, spending 2022 on the Epson Tour. She earned her LPGA status for this year at the tour's qualifying series, and had notched two top-25 finishes before giving herself the ultimate birthday present.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.