Golfer Alexa Pano Turned 19 and Turned in the Scorecard of Her Life

On the day she turned 19, American golfer Alex Pano turned in the scorecard of her life. Shooting a final-round, six-under-par 66 in Northern Ireland, she celebrated her birthday on Sunday by becoming the youngest player to win an LPGA event this season — and the youngest to win on tour since 2016.

Pano finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational at eight-under-par 281, then outlasted Esther Henseleit and Gabriella Cowley in a sudden-death playoff to pick up her first career win.

“Gosh, this is so surreal. I mean, I still haven’t processed it,” Pano said. “Just so cool.”

Pano became the youngest winner on tour since Canadian Brooke Henderson (18 years, nine months, 23 days) won the Portland Classic in July 2016. Henderson, now 25, ranks 10th in the Rolex World Rankings and has won two major titles.

Henseleit, from Germany, and Cowley, from England, matched Pano at the top of the leaderboard after 72 holes with a two-under-par 70 and three-under-par 69, respectively.

In the playoff, Henseleit was eliminated on the first playoff hole, with Pano and Cowley carding birdies. On the second playoff hole, Pano scrambled for par after her tee shot found the trees, matching Cowley again.

On the third playoff hole, Pano, whose father, Rick, doubles as her caddy, finally got the upper hand, birdieing the par-five 18th to take the title.

"I've really wanted to win this event, because it was on my birthday," Pano said. "My best friend can [attest], it's been for like, two months now I've been saying that."

When Pano was 14, she was the youngest participant in the first Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2019. She turned pro last year, spending 2022 on the Epson Tour. She earned her LPGA status for this year at the tour's qualifying series, and had notched two top-25 finishes before giving herself the ultimate birthday present.