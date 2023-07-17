Saquon Barkley, Giants Fail to Reach Contract Agreement - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Saquon Barkley, Giants Fail to Reach Contract Agreement

The star running back must now play 2023 on a one-year deal, or sit out indefinitely

Published |Updated
Matthew Gutierrez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New York Giants and star running back Saquon Barkley failed to reach a long-term contract agreement on Monday afternoon.

Barkley and the Giants had until 4 p.m. ET Monday to reach a deal on a long-term contract. Barkley, who was franchise-tagged by the team, now must either play 2023 on the one-year franchise-tag tender (worth $10.1 million) or sit out indefinitely. Barkley and the Giants can't resume negotiations on a long-term contract until after the 2023 season. Barkley is not obligated to report to the team's training camp on time—or at all—as long as he hasn't signed his franchise-tag tender. He would not miss game checks until the regular-season starts. However, the team can rescind the franchise-tag at any time, making him a free agent.

Also, according to Schefter, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, the league's 2022 rushing champion, was unable to reach a long-term agreement with the Raiders. Like Barkley, Jacobs has not signed his franchise-tag tender. The other running back who was franchise-tagged, Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys, also did not reach a long-term deal with his team; though Pollard, who is coming off ankle surgery, signed his franchise-tag tender in March.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 15: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Barkley, 26, has said he wants to play his entire career with the Giants, the team that drafted him No. 2 in 2018.David Berding/Getty Images
Read More

The terms of the franchise tag is collectively bargained by the league and the players' union.

The New York Post reported that Barkley turned down a multi-year extension worth $13 million per year, and that the Giants have not made an offer that includes more than $19.5 million guaranteed. Barkley, 26, is a two-time Pro Bowler (2018, '22) entering his sixth NFL season, all with the Giants, who made him the second pick in the 2018 draft. Last season, he ran for a career-best 1,312 yards (4.4 yards per carry) with 10 touchdowns. Barkley, who earned $38.6 million through his first five seasons—a higher amount than most running backs due to the rookie-wage-scale parameters for the draft's second overall pick—has said he wants to play his entire career in New York.

Minutes before the Monday afternoon deadline, a tweet was posted on Barkley's account:

The Giants, who have made the playoffs once (2022) in Barkley’s five-year career, open the 2023 season at home vs. the Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.