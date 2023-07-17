Saquon Barkley, Giants Fail to Reach Contract Agreement

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New York Giants and star running back Saquon Barkley failed to reach a long-term contract agreement on Monday afternoon.

Barkley and the Giants had until 4 p.m. ET Monday to reach a deal on a long-term contract. Barkley, who was franchise-tagged by the team, now must either play 2023 on the one-year franchise-tag tender (worth $10.1 million) or sit out indefinitely. Barkley and the Giants can't resume negotiations on a long-term contract until after the 2023 season. Barkley is not obligated to report to the team's training camp on time—or at all—as long as he hasn't signed his franchise-tag tender. He would not miss game checks until the regular-season starts. However, the team can rescind the franchise-tag at any time, making him a free agent.

Also, according to Schefter, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, the league's 2022 rushing champion, was unable to reach a long-term agreement with the Raiders. Like Barkley, Jacobs has not signed his franchise-tag tender. The other running back who was franchise-tagged, Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys, also did not reach a long-term deal with his team; though Pollard, who is coming off ankle surgery, signed his franchise-tag tender in March.

Barkley, 26, has said he wants to play his entire career with the Giants, the team that drafted him No. 2 in 2018. David Berding/Getty Images

The terms of the franchise tag is collectively bargained by the league and the players' union.

The New York Post reported that Barkley turned down a multi-year extension worth $13 million per year, and that the Giants have not made an offer that includes more than $19.5 million guaranteed. Barkley, 26, is a two-time Pro Bowler (2018, '22) entering his sixth NFL season, all with the Giants, who made him the second pick in the 2018 draft. Last season, he ran for a career-best 1,312 yards (4.4 yards per carry) with 10 touchdowns. Barkley, who earned $38.6 million through his first five seasons—a higher amount than most running backs due to the rookie-wage-scale parameters for the draft's second overall pick—has said he wants to play his entire career in New York.

Minutes before the Monday afternoon deadline, a tweet was posted on Barkley's account:

The Giants, who have made the playoffs once (2022) in Barkley’s five-year career, open the 2023 season at home vs. the Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 10.