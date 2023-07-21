Georgia Picked as SEC’s Heavy Favorite Over Alabama, LSU

Two-time defending national champion Georgia is the pick to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference (SEC) title, according to the media poll released by the conference on Friday.

The Bulldogs received 181 points. Alabama received 62 and LSU, which lost the SEC title to Georgia last year, clocks in at third, with 31.

Georgia also led the conference with 11 players on the league’s preseason first-team: receiver Ladd McConkey, tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran, offensive linemen Amarius Mims and Tate Ratledge, defensive linemen Mykel Williams and Nazir Stackhouse, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and defensive backs Malaki Starks, Kamari Lassiter and Javon Bullard.

An SEC school has won each of the past four national championships and 13 of the last 17. Since 2015, Clemson was the only non-SEC program to win the national championship.

The school picked as preseason champ has won the SEC title game only nine times since 1992, though. Georgia coach Kirby Smart said this week that “the threat for us is complacency,” as the Bulldogs look to become the first program to win three straight national titles in the AP Poll era (since 1936). The Bulldogs open the season Sept. 2 against Tennessee-Martin, and open SEC play Sept. 16 against South Carolina.