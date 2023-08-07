Georgia Atop Preseason Coaches Poll for First Time in 15 Years

For the first time since 2008, Georgia is atop the preseason USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was announced Monday.

The two-time defending national champions will open the season in the No. 1 spot, with Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU rounding out the top five.

Georgia received 61 of 66 first-place votes, with Alabama (four) and Ohio State (one) garnering the remaining five. Head coach Kirby Smart and company are attempting to become the first program in the AP Poll era to win three straight national titles.

Despite receiving no first place votes, Michigan, at No. 2, received its highest preseason ranking in the history of the Coaches Poll. The two-time defending Big Ten champion Wolverines are still searching for their first national title since 1997.

Alabama is outside the preseason top two for just the sixth time during head coach Nick Saban's 17-year tenure. The Crimson Tide have to offset the departure of 2021 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young, but Saban brings in the top recruiting class in the country, per the 247Sports Composite.

The SEC, unsurprisingly, leads the way with six teams in the top 25. Besides the three in the top five, Tennessee (No. 10), Ole Miss (No. 22) and Texas A&M (No. 25) found themselves ranked.

The Pac 12, with USC (No. 6), Washington (No. 11), two-time defending conference champion Utah (No. 14), Oregon (No. 15) and Oregon State (No. 18), and Big 12, with Texas (No. 12), last year's national runner-up TCU (No. 16), defending conference champion Kansas State (No. 17), Oklahoma (No. 19) and Texas Tech (No. 24) were second with five top 25 teams.

That's the lowest preseason ranking in the Coaches Poll for the Sooners since 2015, when Oklahoma started the year 19th before going 11-1 in the regular season and making the College Football Playoff, before losing to Clemson in the Orange Bowl semifinal.

The Big Ten, meanwhile, had four teams in the top 25, with Penn State (No. 7) and Wisconsin (No. 21) joining Michigan and Ohio State. The Badgers are the only team in the top 25 with a new coach for 2023, as Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for the Wisconsin job last November.

The ACC, with Florida State (No. 8), Clemson (No. 9) and North Carolina (No. 20), had three teams ranked. This is the highest preseason ranking for the Seminoles since former head coach Jimbo Fisher's final season in 2017, while Clemson sees its lowest preseason position since its first national title game appearance under head coach Dabo Swinney in 2015. Florida State travels to Clemson for an early ACC showdown on Sept. 23.

Notre Dame comes in at 13th, while Tulane is the lone Group of Five team at No. 23. The Green Wave are coming off a 12-2 season, which ended with a Cotton Bowl comeback against USC.

Iowa, South Carolina, Florida, UTSA and Pittsburgh were top five in the "Others Receiving Votes" category. For the full rankings, click here.

The college football season kicks off with "Week 0" on Aug. 26, with seven games. The rest of the country begins play on Labor Day weekend, with the headliners including LSU vs. Florida State in Orlando, Fla., North Carolina vs. South Carolina in Charlotte and Colorado at TCU.